SnapRoute Recognized as CRN 2019 Emerging Vendor in Networking

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapRoute, the industry's first Cloud Native Network Operating System (CN-NOS) for the distributed cloud, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named SnapRoute to its 2019 Emerging Vendors list in the Networking category. This annual list honors recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel's future.

SnapRoute was recognized by CRN for its ability to deliver a containerized, microservices based Cloud Native Network Operating System (CN-NOS) with embedded Kubernetes that empowers organizations to rapidly, securely and efficiently deploy application-driven network capabilities at the distributed cloud edge. Its unique Kubernetes networking functionality enables customers to deploy and manage their networks using DevOps toolchains, in addition to traditional methods (e.g. CLI), enabling CI/CD for infrastructure and unifying networking and infrastructure in the same operating model. SnapRoute solves the problems caused by the inherent inflexibility of legacy monolithic network operating systems (NOS), delivering its CN-NOS to accommodate the unique requirements of edge computing and distributed cloud environments at a cost up to 50% lower than legacy vendor systems.

"The second major wave of Public Cloud expansion is being driven by the explosive growth of real-time applications. This requires processing closer to the source of data generation, the edge, and necessitates a shift to the Distributed Cloud to bring hyper-localized data to users. SnapRoute is purpose built for these environments," said Dom Wilde, CEO, SnapRoute. "In a world where real-time applications are critical for operations, SnapRoute's CN-NOS enables the agility needed to meet the demands of high velocity businesses. This recognition from CRN validates the opportunities for our technology in the market as we forge partnerships to deliver these capabilities both domestically and internationally."

CRN's Emerging Vendors are vetted and selected by CRN's editorial team, honoring technology suppliers driving innovation across the IT channel. Emerging Vendors provide state-of-the-art technology to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings.

"CRN's 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth — and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come."

The Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About SnapRoute

SnapRoute addresses the unique requirements of distributed cloud computing with the industry's first Cloud Native Network Operating System (CN-NOS). Built on a containerized, microservices architecture, SnapRoute's CN-NOS empowers companies to rapidly, securely and efficiently deploy application driven network capabilities from the data center to the distributed cloud edge using embedded Kubernetes. Companies can now accelerate application time to service, apply fixes in real-time without downtime requirements, enhance security by deploying only the services required to reduce the threat surface, and simplify operations to address the unique requirements of decentralized environments. To learn more, visit https://www.snaproute.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com.

