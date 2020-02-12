Snaps Announces New 5-Step Playbook for Succeeding in Online Retail

Drawing from examples and use cases from partnering global brands, the report, entitled 2020 Conversational Commerce Playbook: 5 Steps to Succeed in Retail , outlines the most significant shifts in online shopping behavior and how to deliver the instantaneous and personalized experiences that shoppers have come to expect.

Readers can expect to learn how to:



Instantly guide users to the right products

Enable on-site conversational search

Recover more abandoned carts through conversations

Enable intelligent post-purchase engagement

Create the perfect partnership between AI and human

The complete report can be downloaded at https://snaps.io/publications/conversational-commerce-playbook-2020

"We've seen a 400% increase in conversations on our platform over the past year, which is a strong indication that consumers are looking for retailers to meet them in channels they already use," explained Christian Brucculeri, CEO of Snaps. "Our eCommerce playbook offers a few tactics that we're seeing our customers use to drive better experiences and increase revenue in these channels. This book could be considered a 'get started' manual for brands who are new to the space and we're excited to make it available to the community."



About Snaps

Snaps is a unified solution for always-on commerce and care. Global brands including Nike Jordan, Lane Bryant, Ascena, Live Nation, and more leverage the Snaps Conversational AI platform to increase online revenue, decrease customer care costs and improve customer experience.

Contact:

Avetis Ghazaryan

(646) 669-7149

avetis@snaps.io

SOURCE Snaps Media, Inc.