Snaps, The #1 Conversational Automation Platform for eCommerce, Now Available on Zendesk Support Suite

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snaps, a leading provider of conversational automation for eCommerce, today announced enhanced capabilities through integration with Zendesk, Inc. and a new listing on Zendesk's App Marketplace .

The Snaps Conversational Automation Platform provides Zendesk Chat and Support customers with NLP-powered commerce and care automation solutions that can help their customers shop for products, get answers to frequently asked questions, look up the status of an order, initiate a conversation in SMS and, if necessary, be seamlessly connected to talk with a live agent. Before being handed off, Snaps' solution is able to automate the initial steps of a service inquiry, enabling a more efficient experience for both agents and customers.



The Zendesk app marketplace is a one-stop shop for Zendesk customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Zendesk Support Suite Applications.



"As we further our mission in supporting eCommerce organizations to adapt to sudden online growth, Snaps is thrilled to work with Zendesk," said Snaps CEO Christian Brucculeri. "Snaps' participation in the Zendesk App Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Zendesk community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of the #1 conversational automation platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Zendesk Support Suite to help eCommerce brands achieve their business goals."

"Snaps provides a huge opportunity for our partner community," said Jerome Agnola, Director of Technology Alliances at Zendesk. "Snaps' commitment to innovation with the Zendesk Platform ensures that our mutual customers receive best-in-breed automation solutions that are reinventing digital customer experiences, and driving to better agent efficiency and customer satisfaction."

About Snaps

Snaps is the #1 conversational automation platform for eCommerce. Global brands including Airbnb, Fabletics, Nike, Lane Bryant, Calvin Klein, and more leverage the Snaps Conversational Automation platform to increase online revenue, decrease customer care costs and improve customer experience.

