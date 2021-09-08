Snapsheet Joins NVIDIA Inception to Accelerate the Development of AI Models that Automate Claims Management Processes for Insurers

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet, the pioneer of virtual appraisals and an emerging leader in cloud-native claims management software, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Snapsheet's cloud-native products include the Snapsheet Claims SaaS platform, which provides all the tools required for fully automated, end-to-end claims management in one system – from first notice of loss to omnichannel customer engagement, adjuster management and digital payment. Snapsheet Claims enables self-configurable, no-code workflow configurations and a full suite of APIs, enabling AI models to launch at the click of a button – without the need for a system integrator – and powering industry leading claims metrics and outcomes for auto and property claims.

NVIDIA Inception will enable Snapsheet to accelerate the development and deployment of unique AI models, leveraging data and workflows to further drive automation for claims management. With access to valuable technology, training and support from NVIDIA Inception, Snapsheet will also have the opportunity to collaborate with likeminded, tech-driven organizations.

"Since our founding 10 years ago, Snapsheet has captured and structured billions of data points that are relevant to automating the entire claims management process," said CJ Przybyl, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Snapsheet. "We have enabled our carriers to automate the full claim lifecycle, from FNOL to settlement. For this reason, Snapsheet is in a truly unique position to leverage a combination of data, NVIDIA hardware and software to intelligently automate the claims experience. We are excited to put the tools that NVIDIA Inception offers to good use, further advancing and accelerating our AI R&D efforts."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is the pioneer in virtual appraisals and a leader in cloud-native claims management software, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on engagement, digitization, and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched software and processes to improve customer experience, drive greater organizational agility, and deliver transformational benefits through its Snapsheet Cloud software suite and Appraisal Services offerings.

Snapsheet leads the industry in claims innovation including the deployment of the fastest digital auto insurance claims process in the United States. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet works with more than 125 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, MGAs, insurtechs and sharing economy disruptors. For more information, visit snapsheetclaims.com .

