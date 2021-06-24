Snapsheet Promotes Andy Cohen to President and COO

"Andy's extensive industry background and demonstrated business acumen will strengthen Snapsheet's business and expand our presence as we continue to invest in delivering game-changing claims management software and services," said Brad Weisberg, CEO and Founder of Snapsheet. "Over the past four years, Andy has been a true partner, visionary, and dynamic member of our exceptional management team."

Cohen brings more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry with a proven track record of driving growth, financial improvement and strategic leadership, working with carriers, insurtechs, TPAs, self-insureds and MGAs. Prior to joining Snapsheet, Cohen served in strategic and operational leadership roles as Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at CNA Insurance and as VP of Strategic Initiatives at Travelers Insurance.

"I am truly honored by this opportunity to work alongside this talented team as we move into this next phase as a maturing growth company. Given our recent capital raise, Snapsheet is well positioned to capture the market opportunity to become a premier software and services provider to the insurance industry," Cohen said. "I look forward to continuing Snapsheet's mission to make the claims process simple for everyone."

Snapsheet has seen strong growth through its valued partnerships with more than 100 clients globally – and of those, more than 20 are live on Snapsheet Cloud. Additionally, the company has hired more than 130 employees in the last three months. The continued momentum is due in part to Cohen's dynamic leadership and tireless efforts to establish a cooperative and collaborative environment.

"As Snapsheet grows, our aim is to build a company that is not only reputable and revolutionary in the claims management space, but one whose foundation is inclusive and supportive," said Weisberg. "Andy helps to implement a people-first foundation, which, when paired with his ability to exceed strategic expectations, fosters an organization that employees and partners take pride in."

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is the pioneer in virtual appraisals and a leader in cloud-native claims management software, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on engagement, digitization, and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched software and processes to improve customer experience, drive greater organizational agility, and deliver transformational benefits through its Snapsheet Cloud software suite and Appraisal Services offerings.

Snapsheet leads the industry in claims innovation including the deployment of the fastest digital auto insurance claims process in the United States. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet works with more than 100 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, MGAs, insurtech and sharing economy disruptors. For more information, visit at snapsheetclaims.com .

