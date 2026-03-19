Snapshot and MindsDB Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI‑Powered Solutions for the NetSuite Ecosystem

DETROIT and SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapshot, a leading NetSuite technology consulting firm based in Detroit, Michigan and active NetSuite ecosystem partner, and MindsDB, the San Francisco-based AI platform for enterprise data and analytics, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at bringing powerful, practical AI-driven conversational analytics solutions to organizations operating within the NetSuite ecosystem.

The partnership combines MindsDB's Enterprise AI platform with Snapshot's deep operational expertise in NetSuite environments, enabling companies to apply AI directly to their business data and unlock new levels of business intelligence across their operations with a window into both NetSuite data, and multiple connected systems.

At the core of the collaboration is MindsDB's Minds Enterprise platform acting as the AI backbone, enabling models, agents, automation, and AI-driven conversational analytics to connect seamlessly with enterprise data sources. Snapshot will build on top of this foundation by layering its extensive NetSuite domain knowledge, ERP data modeling expertise, and applied AI capabilities, translating complex NetSuite data structures into AI-ready intelligence.

Together, the companies are building solutions designed specifically for organizations running NetSuite while also enabling intelligence across multiple connected systems and enterprise data sources. The platform will allow companies to combine NetSuite ERP data with other operational datasets including commerce platforms, supply chain systems, CRM platforms, warehouse systems, and external market data to power AI-driven operational decision making.

"Our partnership with MindsDB allows us to deliver AI capabilities, autonomous AI agents, and accurate statistical analytics that are deeply connected to how NetSuite customers actually operate," said Tania Sottrel, SVP at Snapshot. "Snapshot has spent years working inside NetSuite environments and understanding the structure of ERP data, business processes, and reporting requirements. By combining that expertise with MindsDB's powerful AI backbone, we can deliver solutions that transform NetSuite data along with other operational data into meaningful intelligence for businesses."

As partners within the NetSuite ecosystem, Snapshot is focused on building solutions that integrate naturally with NetSuite implementations and extend the platform's analytical capabilities. The collaboration aims to move organizations beyond traditional ERP reporting by introducing AI-assisted analytics, predictive modeling, and intelligent automation directly connected to NetSuite workflows and operational data.

"MindsDB was built to bring AI directly to where enterprise data lives," said Brad Gyger, Chief Revenue Officer at MindsDB. "By partnering with Snapshot, we're combining our conversational AI analytics platform with a team that deeply understands NetSuite environments and the operational challenges companies face. Together we're enabling NetSuite customers to unlock AI insights across their ERP data and the broader systems that power their business."

The partnership will initially focus on industries where NetSuite is widely used for operational and supply chain management, particularly within complex distribution environments.

Fastener and industrial component distribution

Automotive parts and aftermarket supply chains

Food manufacturing and distribution

Agriculture and landscaping supply

HVAC distribution

Plumbing supply

Electrical distribution

Companies in these industries manage large product catalogs, complex supply chains, and rapidly changing demand conditions. By combining NetSuite ERP data with other operational datasets, Snapshot and MindsDB will enable AI-driven capabilities such as:

Predictive demand forecasting

Inventory and supply chain optimization

Pricing and margin analysis

Operational anomaly detection

AI-assisted reporting and decision support

Cross-system operational intelligence

AI-powered insights embedded within NetSuite-driven workflows

Snapshot will lead the development of NetSuite-informed AI solutions, including purpose-built models, configurable AI agents, ERP knowledge layers, and connectors that translate NetSuite data structures into AI-ready frameworks.

"Our goal is to empower the broader NetSuite community with AI that understands how their businesses actually operate," added Sottrel. "By combining Snapshot's ERP expertise with MindsDB's AI platform, we're creating a powerful intelligence layer that connects NetSuite data with the rest of the enterprise."

The NetSuite connector for MindsDB is available now and additional solutions and pilot programs will roll out to NetSuite customers and partners throughout 2026.

About Snapshot

Snapshot, based in Detroit, Michigan, is a leading NetSuite technology consulting firm specializing in NetSuite implementations and support, ERP intelligence, NetSuite e-commerce, data integration, and advanced analytics.

About MindsDB

MindsDB enables humans, AI, agents, and applications to get highly accurate answers across disparate data sources and types. Unlocking AI Search and Analytics for enterprises, MindsDB unifies petabyte-scale structured and unstructured data across diverse data sources and applications. Powered by an industry-first cognitive engine that can operate anywhere (on-prem, VPC, serverless), it empowers both humans and AI with highly informed decision-making capabilities. For more information, please visit: mindsdb.com.

Media Contacts

Snapshot

Tina Ricci

[email protected]

www.snapshotdesign.com

MindsDB

Brad Gyger

[email protected]

https://www.mindsdb.com

SOURCE MindsDB