Snapt Launches Exclusive Alpha for Project Nova

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapt, the pioneering application delivery controller (ADC) company, today announced the exclusive alpha launch of Project Nova.

Project Nova (https://nova-adc.com) represents a step-change in the way modern DevOps and ITOps teams can manage their networks.

Driven by the rise of Kubernetes (K8S), cloud-native applications, microservices and hyperscale architectures, networks are bigger and more globally distributed than ever, even as their components are disaggregated and increasingly granular. This requires a new kind of ADC solution capable of operating with enormous scale and high-performance simultaneously.

As ADCs reside in the data plane, each device or VM normally requires distinct configuration and management; this adds overhead and increases the potential impact of each failure, inhibiting scalability and performance. Project Nova is different: it resides in the control plane, allowing for the centralized orchestration and management of any number of ADCs; this enables full automation, including instantiation, scaling, recovery and more.

Project Nova offers scale, responsiveness and ease-of-use that is completely unmatched in the market today. It manages ADC deployments of any size – from a single ADC to millions of ADCs in a globally distributed network. It uses Snapt's proprietary technology to massively reduce latency, ensuring a near-instantaneous response time in even the largest deployments.

Project Nova is a cloud-native, fully hosted ADC solution that runs natively in the web browser, requiring no on-premises installation. It integrates directly with public cloud environments to instantiate ADCs into various networks and supports native service discovery on Kubernetes, Docker, Rancher, Consul and more. It supports full automation, along with an easy-to-use REST API and other functionality designed for modern ITOps and DevOps teams.

Other benefits include:

Powerful security





Various application templates





Intelligent service discovery





In-depth analytics





Flexible deployments





24/7/365 support

"Snapt was the first ADC built specifically for cloud and virtualized environments, and now we are announcing Project Nova – the first ADC built for the infrastructure trends of tomorrow," says Snapt CTO Dave Blakey. "DevOps teams, microservices, cloud-native and hyperscale technologies are taking off and the market is finding itself unable to orchestrate and deploy ADCs at the scale that is required. Project Nova is helping fulfill the promises these new technologies offer, and we can't wait to show its power."

The alpha launch allows users to explore the dynamic, self-scaling ADC for themselves. Alpha users will experience the infinite scale, ultra-fast response times and seamless automation and integration only available with Project Nova.

Access to the Project Nova alpha is currently by invitation only. If you would like to participate, you can register your interest here: https://nova-adc.com/alpha/signup

About Snapt

Snapt is a venture-funded, privately held, software-only Application Delivery Controller (ADC) in San Jose, California.

Snapt develops modern, high-end software-only solutions for application delivery (including load balancing, web acceleration, caching and security for critical services) that are built for flexibility, performance and virtualization.





Snapt's product offers strong programmability and good central management and embedded visibility and analytics. The product can be deployed both on-premises and in the cloud with a single control plane orchestrating the entire ADC footprint. Snapt can auto-scale ADC capacity for each individual application by adding additional core capacity on demand. As a result, its product is well-suited for scale-outs as well as per-application (as opposed to per-environment) ADC deployments. Furthermore, the product is delivered at a very cost-effective price, typically less than half that of traditional hardware-based ADC solutions.





Snapt has offices in three countries and a presence in over 60 countries with CAGR of 500% over the last three years. https://www.snapt.net.

