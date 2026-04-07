SnapTax Launches AI-Powered Tax Planning Platform for Freelancers and 1099 Workers -- Free for 90 Days

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BookKeepXperts LLC today announced new AI-powered features for SnapTax, a tax planning platform for freelancers, gig workers, and 1099 independent contractors. The release positions SnapTax as a real-time tax planning solution within the growing financial technology (FinTech) and small business software markets.

Unlike traditional accounting software and tax filing tools that focus on past activity, SnapTax provides continuous, forward-looking visibility into tax liability throughout the year. This addresses a major challenge in the freelance economy, where many independent workers lack real-time insight into what they owe.

"Freelancers don't need more bookkeeping tools — they need clarity," said Crystal Harrison, founder of BookKeepXperts LLC. "SnapTax was built to show users exactly where they stand with their taxes at any moment, without the complexity of accounting software."

The latest update introduces automation-driven features designed for accuracy, simplicity, and real-time financial awareness:

AI Expense Categorization: Automatically organizes expenses from uploaded bank statements

Automatically organizes expenses from uploaded bank statements Business Use % Tracking: Separates personal and business usage for accurate deductions

Separates personal and business usage for accurate deductions Real-Time Profit & Loss Reporting: Continuously updated income, expenses, and tax estimates

Continuously updated income, expenses, and tax estimates Asset Tracking & Depreciation: Tracks purchases and applies depreciation to reduce taxable income

Tracks purchases and applies depreciation to reduce taxable income Receipt Storage: Centralized, audit-ready documentation

Centralized, audit-ready documentation Automatic Tax Calculations: Real-time tax estimates based on actual income

Real-time tax estimates based on actual income Mobile App: Manage tax planning anytime, anywhere

These features enable freelancers and small business owners to move beyond reactive tax filing into proactive tax planning — helping reduce overpayments, avoid underpayment penalties, and improve financial confidence.

SnapTax is designed for the modern independent workforce, including creators, gig workers, and small business owners seeking a simplified alternative to spreadsheets, bookkeeping tools, and costly accounting services.

New users can access a 90-day free Starter plan, with ongoing access starting at $4.99 per month. A 14-day Builder trial provides full access to automated expense tracking and advanced tax optimization features.

SnapTax is available at https://snaptaxapp.com

About SnapTax

SnapTax is a financial technology (FinTech) platform for freelancers and 1099 workers. Developed by BookKeepXperts LLC, it provides real-time tax visibility, automated expense tracking, and simplified financial insights without traditional accounting complexity.

Media Contact

Crystal Harrison

Founder, BookKeepXperts LLC, DBA SnapTax

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://snaptaxapp.com

SOURCE BookKeepXperts LLC