SNATCHED DOLL AESTHETICS INTRODUCES PROCEDURES FOR BUILDING MUSCLE, BURNING FAT AND ELIMINATING INCONTINENCE WITHOUT PAIN OR DOWNTIME

Attendees can demo the procedures during complimentary Dec. 4 launch event

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No pain, no needles, no downtime. Snatched Doll Aesthetics , a premier Northwest suburbs med spa and provider of cosmetic procedures and wellness with an emphasis on weight-loss management, is introducing cutting-edge, non-invasive treatments to rebuild strength, improve muscle function and burn fat. Patients can experience these new treatments at a complimentary launch event, Wednesday, Dec. 4.

EmSculpt NEO is a state-of-the-art technology in fat burning and muscle and core strengthening for those looking to tone and tighten. EmSculpt NEO also helps with back pain, abdominal separation, and post-pregnancy recovery. Using muscle activation combined with radiofrequency heat, the procedure targets the abdomen, buttocks, arms, or thighs during a 30-minutes session.

"My patients who want to burn fat and those on the new weight-loss drugs who want to tone and tighten sagging skin can benefit from this new procedure, which is like doing 20,000 sit ups and helps build muscle by 30 percent in treated areas," says Brenda Mutehart, APRN, MSN-FNP-C, board-certified nurse practitioner and owner of Snatched Doll Aesthetics. Four treatments of EmSculpt NEO over four weeks, are comparable to 12-16 weeks of a high intensity, interval training (HIIT) program.

Patients struggling with incontinence will find a successful treatment regimen from the EmSella chair, a non-invasive way to strengthen pelvic floor muscles and address conditions like urinary incontinence. In just 30 minutes, EmSella induces the same muscle contractions as 11,000 Kegel exercises. The chair strengthens the pelvic floor, aiding in recovery from pelvic weakness caused by aging or childbirth. Most patients notice improvement after six sessions, with no downtime required.

"I'm thrilled to provide these game-changing procedures for toning and tightening and incontinence," Mutehart says. "Patients remain fully clothed and return to work and daily activities with NO downtime. Those seeking relief from muscle-related issues, incontinence, and even those who want to enhance their physique can benefit from these devices."

You can learn more about these technologies, during Snatched Doll Aesthetics' complimentary holiday event, 5:30 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4., 7020 Huntley Rd. # 8, Carpentersville. Attendees will enjoy refreshments live demos, exclusive discounts and raffle prizes. Call to reserve your spot: (224) 454-0262. For more information: www.snatcheddoll.com .

