Snavely and Weekes Welcome New Executive Vice President of National Accounts

Industry Veteran to Accelerate National Growth

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snavely Forest Products and Weekes Forest Products, leaders in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, are pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Ehrlich as Executive Vice President of National Accounts. With over 20 years of experience in the building materials industry, Ehrlich brings a wealth of knowledge and sales expertise to the role, further strengthening Snavely and Weekes commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to its clients.

Snavely Forest Products

Ehrlich has a proven track record of accelerating growth and fostering strong client relationships. Most recently, he worked for Masonite in multiple sales capacities including Director of Field Sales, North America, Director of Business Development, and Director of National Accounts for Home Depot.

In his new role, Ehrlich will drive the national pro-dealer, one step and retail channels, focusing on expanding Snavely and Weekes' market presence, enhancing client satisfaction, and strengthening their regional identities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brett to our executive team," said Clark Spitzer, President of Snavely Forest Products. This new role is a key step in the combined strategy designed to promote the strength of each company's regional brand while unifying our geographic footprint to better serve our national customers and vendors. "We are Two Great Companies, One Exceptional Enterprise."

Scott Gardner, President of Weekes Forest Products, added, "Brett's extensive experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as Snavely and Weekes leverage the opportunities of our combined enterprise. His effective leadership will undoubtedly drive our sales efforts to new heights, ensuring we deliver the highest level of service and value."

ABOUT SNAVELY FOREST PRODUCTS

Snavely Forest Products has been a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America for over a century. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company is renowned for its superior material quality, outstanding service, and deep market knowledge, serving a wide range of customers with diverse needs. Its product offerings include engineered wood, composite decking, and innovative siding and trim solutions, all designed to meet the demands of the building materials industry.

Snavely Forest Products values long-standing relationships with both customers and suppliers, building a foundation of trust and mutual success. For additional information, please visit www.snavelyforestproducts.com

ABOUT WEEKES FOREST PRODUCTS

Weekes Forest Products is a leading distributor of high-quality lumber and building materials, serving the construction industry for over 40 years. They offer a comprehensive range of products including engineered wood, composite decking, siding and an extensive line of cedar products. Their dedicated team of industry experts ensures exceptional customer service and timely delivery, making them a trusted partner for builders, architects, and contractors across the region. For additional information on Weekes Forest Products. Visit www.weekesforest.com for more information.

Both Snavely Forest Products and Weekes Forest Products operate as subsidiaries of MacArthur Company, a well-established leader in the building materials industry, and 100% employee owned.

Contact: Alexis Joseph

Director of Marketing

Snavely Forest Products

412.641.9134

[email protected]

SOURCE Snavely Forest Company