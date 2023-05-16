Snavely Introduces RISE® Siding and Trim in Denver

Strategic move to expand product line into target-rich environment

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snavely Forest Products ("Snavely"), a subsidiary of MacArthur Company, and a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, is expanding its product portfolio to include RISE® siding and trim ("RISE") out of its Denver branch location. The opportunity will allow Snavely to better serve the Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico markets.

RISE Building Products

RISE siding and trim is created using a patented manufacturing process that compresses post-consumer and post-industrial synthetic fiber and polymer waste into dense and durable wood-replacement products. They are known to outperform other products, but mimic wood's simplicity and flexibility. Not to mention they resist freeze and thaw damage, cracks, and rot with incidental ground contact.

Bryan Craig, General Manager at Snavely's Denver division says, "We are excited to introduce the RISE product line into our targeted markets. This opportunity strongly emphasizes our commitment to building business for our partners with a vendor like RISE. The addition of this unique and high-quality siding and trim is perfectly suited for our customer base and accentuates the intentional positioning of our business into a market that values sustainability."

Ben Skoog, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RISE adds, "We are pleased to partner with Snavely, whose objectives aligns so closely with the RISE vision. Together, we will raise brand awareness in the market and extend customer reach and sales footprint. Expanding our alliance with Snavely, a known brand and highly respected distributor, will enable us to serve this target rich environment."

About Snavely Forest Products

Snavely Forest Products, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, delivering superior material, exceptional service, and market expertise to customers both near and far. Their customers are among the finest professional and do-it-yourself retailers, including independent dealers, home centers, door and window shops and moulding & millwork manufacturers. Snavely is a 100% employee-owned company, and recently embarked upon its 120-year anniversary. To learn more about Snavely, visit https://snavelyforestproducts.com/

About RISE Building Products

RISE® Building Products, a division of RISE® Composite Technologies, has been developing technically advanced, affordable, synthetic fiber building products since 2005. RISE® Technology is the patented manufacturing process RISE Building Products uses to compress post-consumer and post-industrial synthetic fiber, and past wastes that would otherwise be sent to landfills, into RISE Siding, and RISE Trim - dense and durable wood replacement products that are affordable, aesthetically pleasing, environmentally friendly, and that outperform wood, wood-based, and cement-based products. RISE Siding, and RISE Trim, are manufactured in the U.S.A. Find out more by visiting https://risebuildingproducts.com

