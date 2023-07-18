Snavely Introduces UFP-Edge® Premium Wood Products

News provided by

Snavely Forest Company

18 Jul, 2023, 08:42 ET

Strengthens Texas Market Penetration  

PITTSBURGH, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snavely Forest Products ("Snavely"), a wholly owned subsidiary of MacArthur Company, has bolstered its product offering in the growing Texas market with the addition of UFP-Edge, a premium wood siding, pattern, and trim product manufacturer.

"The Texas region is one of the most active areas of the country right now for building and remodeling," noted Nick Fitzgerald, Regional General Manager of Texas for Snavely. "As Snavely continues to experience demand in the building materials industry, expanding our alliance with a respected manufacturer like UFP-Edge will enable us to serve our target market through our distribution centers covering Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana."

Specifically, Snavely will be showcasing UPF-Edge's Thermally Modified Wood Collection siding, Native Woods shiplap, primed trim and facia, and Pro-column structural posts, all available in a variety of sizes, colors, and finishes. In addition, their workable lengths and factory-applied finishing make installation simple.

"We're excited to team up with Snavely Forest Products. The Snavely name is well-known in the industry as a distributor with longevity and an impeccable distribution track record. We look forward to them utilizing their dealer network and sales horsepower to deliver UFP-Edge products," said Joe McGuire, National Vice President at UFP-Edge.

About Snavely Forest Products

Snavely Forest Products, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, delivering superior material, exceptional service, and market expertise to customers both near and far. Their customers are among the finest professional and do-it-yourself retailers, including independent dealers, home centers, door and window shops and moulding & millwork manufacturers.  Snavely, founded in 1902, is a 100% employee-owned company. Find out more at www.snavelyforestproducts.com.

About UFP-Edge

UFP-Edge, a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, is a comprehensive line of high-grade wood siding, pattern, and trim, with primed and ready-to-finish or prefinished options. Manufactured for both interior and exterior applications, UFP-Edge products set the bar high for quality and reliability.

Alexis Joseph, Director of Marketing
412-641-9134
[email protected]
www.snavelyforestproducts.com

SOURCE Snavely Forest Company

