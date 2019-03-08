SNC-LAVALIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - SNCAF

NEW ORLEANS, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTC: SNCAF).

On January 28, 2019, the Company disclosed that underperformance of a project had resulted in a lower-than-expected earnings before interest and taxes in its Mining & Metallurgy Segment in 2018. On this news, the price of SNC-Lavalin's shares plummeted $10.30 per share or 28% to close at $26.37 per share on January 28, 2019.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether SNC-Lavalin and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

If you are a SNC-Lavalin shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-sncaf/ to learn more.

