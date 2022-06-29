SNCTM Appoints Inka Nevala as New Creative Director

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SNCTM – the world's most exclusive erotic club – has announced the appointment of Inka Nevala as the executive team's new Creative Director.

Inka Nevala, a Finnish performance artist now living in New York, joins the SNCTM team as Creative Director. In her role as Creative Director, Nevala will assist with planning SNCTM masquerades and campaigns, coordinating performances and special events, and working with SNCTM members to improve enjoyment and satisfaction among all guests.

Formerly, Nevala served as a director, producer, and writer on the artistic team of Cocoon Dark, who have partnered with SNCTM for performances at past masquerades. An award-winning burlesque performer known as LouLou D'vil, Inka is a world-renowned multi-faceted performer, having performed, written and directed shows in New York, Europe, Asia, New Zealand, and Australia since 2008.

Inka has worked with some of the world's most prestigious clubs, including The Box NYC & London and events such as Torture Garden, where she held private event shows for the Prince of Saudi Arabia. She became known in Las Vegas for her unique take on swing, headlining the premiere burlesque show PIN UP between 2015 and 2017. She also made multiple television appearances, including season 11 of America's Got Talent. Her vast experience and unique vision lead her to SNCTM where she will utilize her expertise in erotic theater arts to SNCTM's events.

SNCTM hosts erotic masquerades in many major cities across the globe, and its parties serve as a unique way for members to come together and safely explore their fantasies, while building a community, a sense of trust and personal confidence.

ABOUT SNCTM:

SNCTM is the world's most exclusive members-only club, hosting soirées in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, and across the world. The club exists to serve the social and entertainment needs of members and guests by maintaining the highest standards of excellence in all endeavors, by providing creative and culturally rich programs, and by providing a safe and comfortable environment for personal exploration. While visitors may purchase SNCTM Jewelry and other select accoutrements in the online Boutique, Membership and soirée options are available only to approved applicants.

