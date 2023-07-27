SNDL Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resolutions put to holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") were passed.

At the Meeting, Shareholders approved: (i) fixing the number of directors to the board at six (6); (ii) electing each of Greg Mills, Zach George, Greg Turnbull, Bryan D. Pinney, Lori Ell and Frank Krasovec as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and (iii) re-appointing Marcum LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to set their remuneration.

The following votes were received with respect to fixing the number of directors to the board to six (6):

# of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 72,052,523 92.17 0 0.000



The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Greg Mills 20,782,134 84.64 3,770,406 15.36 Zach George 20,859,622 84.96 3,692,917 15.04 Greg Turnbull 20,667,943 84.18 3,884,596 15.82 Bryan D. Pinney 20,813,104 84.77 3,739,436 15.23 Lori Ell 20,834,120 84.86 3,718,420 15.14 Frank Krasovec 20,886,956 85.07 3,665,584 14.93



The following votes were received with respect to the re-appointment of Marcum LLP as the auditors of the Company:

# of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 69,028,613 93.33 4,933,895 6.67



Full voting results on the matters voted on at the Meeting can be found on SEDAR.

ABOUT SNDL INC.

SNDL is a public company whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL." SNDL is the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf, and Firesale Cannabis. SNDL is a licensed cannabis producer and one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in Canada specializing in low-cost biomass sourcing, premium indoor cultivation, product innovation, low-cost manufacturing facilities, and a cannabis brand portfolio that includes Top Leaf, Contraband, Citizen Stash, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, Bon Jak, Spiritleaf Selects, Versus Cannabis, Value Buds, Vacay, Grasslands and Superette. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry.

For more information on SNDL, please go to www.sndl.com.

