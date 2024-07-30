SNDL Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resolutions put to holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") were passed.

At the Meeting, Shareholders approved: (i) fixing the number of directors of the board at six (6); (ii) electing each of Gregory Mills, Zachary George, Lori Ell, Frank Krasovec, Bryan Pinney and Gregory Turnbull as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and (iii) re-appointing Marcum LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to set their remuneration.

The following votes were received with respect to fixing the number of directors of the board at six (6):

# of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Against % of Votes Against 81,750,156 93.70 5,494,236 6.30

The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Gregory Mills 27,229,822 83.82 5,254,700 16.18 Zachary George 25,602,408 78.81 6,882,114 21.19 Lori Ell 20,642,391 63.55 11,842,131 36.45 Frank Krasovec 20,523,625 63.18 11,960,896 36.82 Bryan Pinney 20,521,049 63.17 11,963,473 36.83 Gregory Turnbull 29,767,955 91.64 2,716,566 8.36

The following votes were received with respect to the re-appointment of Marcum LLP as the auditors of the Company:

# of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 80,812,036 92.63 6,432,356 7.37

Full voting results on the matters voted on at the Meeting can be found on SEDAR.

ABOUT SNDL INC.

SNDL is a public company whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL." SNDL is the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf, and Firesale Cannabis. SNDL is a licensed cannabis producer and one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in Canada specializing in low-cost biomass sourcing, premium indoor cultivation, product innovation, low-cost manufacturing facilities, and a cannabis brand portfolio that includes Top Leaf, Contraband, Citizen Stash, SNDL Cannabis, Palmetto, Bon Jak, Spiritleaf Selects, Versus Cannabis, Value Buds, Vacay, Grasslands and Superette. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry.

For more information on SNDL, please go to www.sndl.com.

SOURCE SNDL Inc.