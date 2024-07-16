SNDL Announces Overheads Restructuring Project and Operational Adjustments

CALGARY, AB, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("SNDL" or "The Company") today announced a restructuring project aimed at reducing corporate overheads and improving the efficiency of its organizational structure to position the Company for future growth. The project is expected to deliver over $20 million in annualized cost savings driven primarily by the optimization of corporate overhead spending, including the reduction in 106 full-time employees. The restructuring will require a one-time investment of $11 million over the next 18 months.

As part of these operational adjustments, SNDL is consolidating its Cannabis segments into a single unit under the leadership of Tyler Robson. This consolidation is intended to enhance efficiency, improve alignment and improve process speed within SNDL's vertical model.

"This restructuring project and segment consolidation are critical steps in our journey towards better capital deployment, improved agility, focus, and profitability, and will free up resources to invest in profitable growth opportunities," said Zachary George, Chief Executive Officer of SNDL. "We are committed to enhancing our organizational effectiveness by streamlining processes while leveraging technology and automation."

SNDL expects to achieve most of the anticipated annualized savings by mid-2025, while starting to capture some of the opportunities as early as Q3 2024.

ABOUT SNDL INC.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

