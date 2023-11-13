SNDL Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase Program

News provided by

SNDL Inc.

13 Nov, 2023, 07:05 ET

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved the renewal of its share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") upon the expiry of its current share repurchase program on November 20, 2023. The Share Repurchase Program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to C$100 million (the "Share Repurchase Amount") of its outstanding common shares ("shares") from time to time at prevailing market prices, enabling SNDL to opportunistically return value to shareholders.

Pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program, SNDL may purchase shares from time to time at the discretion of management through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, derivatives, accelerated or other structured share repurchase programs, or other means. The manner, timing, pricing and amount of any transactions will be subject to the discretion of SNDL and may be based upon market conditions, regulatory requirements and alternative opportunities that SNDL may have for the use or investment of its capital. 

Notwithstanding the Share Repurchase Amount, SNDL may only repurchase a maximum of approximately 13.1 million shares under the Share Repurchase Program, representing 5% of the issued and outstanding shares when the Share Purchase Program commences. Subject to the foregoing limitations, the Share Repurchase Program will commence on November 21, 2023, and expire on November 20, 2024. The Share Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any minimum number of shares and repurchases may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion.  

The Company will determine the actual number of shares that may be repurchased pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program and the timing of any repurchases.

The price which the Company will pay for any such shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of repurchase, subject to certain limitations imposed by applicable securities laws. All shares repurchased pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program will be returned to treasury for cancellation, and all such repurchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of Nasdaq or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws during the term of the Share Repurchase Program.

Under the Company's current share repurchase program, which commenced on November 21, 2022, the Company previously sought to repurchase up to C$100 million or 13.1 million shares. As of November 10, 2023, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 2.9 million shares for cancellation under its current share repurchase program at a weighted average price of approximately C$2.78 per share.

ABOUT SNDL INC. 

SNDL is a public company whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL."
SNDL is the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf, and Firesale Cannabis. SNDL is a licensed cannabis producer and one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in Canada specializing in low-cost biomass sourcing, premium indoor cultivation, product innovation, low-cost manufacturing facilities, and a cannabis brand portfolio that includes Top Leaf, Contraband, Citizen Stash, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, Bon Jak, Spiritleaf Selects, Versus Cannabis, Value Buds, Vacay, Grasslands and Superette. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry. For more information on SNDL, please go to https://sndl.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities law (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the date of commencement and expiry of the Share Repurchase Program, the number of shares to be repurchased, and the methods of such repurchases, if any, pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE SNDL Inc.

Also from this source

SNDL Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results and Achieves Positive Net Cash from Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow

SNDL Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results and Achieves Positive Net Cash from Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the...
SNDL and Nova Cannabis Extend Outside Date for Closing of the Strategic Partnership

SNDL and Nova Cannabis Extend Outside Date for Closing of the Strategic Partnership

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("SNDL") and Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) ("Nova") announced today that while...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Tobacco

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.