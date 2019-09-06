Sneak peek: Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band on a Growler

News provided by

Raytheon Company

Sep 06, 2019, 08:00 ET

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are the first images of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band on the EA-18 GROWLER. NGJ-MB is a high-capacity and high-power airborne electronic attack weapon system. It will protect air forces by denying, degrading and disrupting threat radars and communication devices.

In July, Raytheon delivered the first Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Engineering and Manufacturing Development pod to the U.S. Navy to begin ground and aircraft integration testing. 

Raytheon will deliver 15 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band EMD pods for mission systems testing and qualification as well as 14 aeromechanical pods for airworthiness certification.
Raytheon will deliver 15 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band EMD pods for mission systems testing and qualification as well as 14 aeromechanical pods for airworthiness certification.
NGJ-MB will protect air forces by denying, degrading and disrupting threat radars and communication devices.
NGJ-MB will protect air forces by denying, degrading and disrupting threat radars and communication devices.
Raytheon will deliver 15 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band EMD pods for mission systems testing and qualification as well as 14 aeromechanical pods for airworthiness certification. NGJ-MB will protect air forces by denying, degrading and disrupting threat radars and communication devices.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact
Dana Carroll
+1.310.647.4352
saspr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

Also from this source

Raytheon-FlexRadio team to develop airborne high-frequency radio...

Raytheon offers boosterless SkyCeptor weapon for Poland's Narew...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Sneak peek: Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band on a Growler

News provided by

Raytheon Company

Sep 06, 2019, 08:00 ET