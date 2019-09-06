Sneak peek: Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band on a Growler

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are the first images of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band on the EA-18 GROWLER. NGJ-MB is a high-capacity and high-power airborne electronic attack weapon system. It will protect air forces by denying, degrading and disrupting threat radars and communication devices.

In July, Raytheon delivered the first Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Engineering and Manufacturing Development pod to the U.S. Navy to begin ground and aircraft integration testing.