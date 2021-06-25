Sneak Peek of Russell Wilson's 3BRAND Clothing Line at Opening of Rookie USA Flagship Store

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, Russell Wilson gave a sneak peek of his signature clothing line, 3BRAND, at the opening of the new Rookie USA flagship store, known as the nation's top kids-only premium retail experience. Hosted by Super Bowl-Winning Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson and GRAMMY Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Ciara, the event included a product reveal and fashion show featuring highlights from the new clothing line modeled by celebrity kids.

The children's clothing line, 3BRAND, named after Russell Wilson's close connection to the number three and his Seahawks number, is a mix of sport meets fashion, music and lifestyle. This 40-piece collection was created for boys and girls, ages 12 months to 20. The brand's full line will be available in August.

3BRAND is donating 3% of sales to the Why Not You Foundation. Founded in 2014, Russell Wilson and Ciara's Why Not You Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude. The foundation also supports student access to equal education opportunities, children's health and food security initiatives. Its mission is to equip today's youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow's leaders. In Fall 2021, the foundation will open its first Why Not You Academy, a school that blends real-world applications with classroom learning.

The invitation-only fashion show, presented by Rookie USA and hosted by Russell Wilson and Ciara, took place at the brand new Rookie USA Flagship store in Union Square, NYC.

HOSTS: Athlete and Entrepreneur Russell Wilson and Singer Ciara

ON THE RUNWAY: Celebrity kid models included:

Celebrity kid models included: Future, Sienna and Win, children of Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback Russell Wilson and GRAMMY Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Ciara

Charly Martin V, child of former Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver Charly Martin



Jet and Beau Alexander , nieces of Adrienne Bailon

Jonas, son of Emily B and rapper Fabolous



Brooklyn and Teagan Barber , daughters of NY Giants former running back Tiki Barber

Kennedy Cruz , daughter of football star Victor Cruz

Aryam Polanco, son of actress Dascha Polanco



Princeton and Zoie Sanders , children of wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills Emmanuel Sanders and Gabby Sanders

Carter & Cyia, children of baseball star CC Sabathia



London & Vance, children of football star Keyshawn Johnson

Joaquin and Valencia , children of professional boxer Peter Quillin

Many celebrities and athletes came out to support the launch including:

DK Metcalf



Emmanuel Sanders



Tiki Barber



Keyshawn Johnson



Emily B and Fabolous



Laura Stylez



CC Sabathia



Carl Banks



Mia Kang



DJ Xtassy



Dascha Polanco



DJ Amira & Kayla



Adrienne Bailon



Ally Love

