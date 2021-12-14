Sneaker Brand it81 Launches a New Pop-Up Experience at Showfields Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, the Italian heritage sneaker brand IT81 opens its first temporary storefront at Showfields Miami. From December 13, 2021, through January 13, 2022, patrons can shop it81's core collection and other sought-after styles at this exclusive destination.

Building on its rich Italian heritage, it81 navigates the space between high-quality sneaker and modern laid-back style. Each handcrafted sneaker boasts distinct designs that are inspired by organic elements that reflect the customer's individual style.

Take the Pumpkin Space kicks as an example. These sneakers are designed with a deep understanding and appreciation for the organic elements that deliver health to our daily lives. With "Be bold without underlining it" as its brand mission, it81 achieves the best possible combination between design, comfort, and quality, supported by its unisex styles for a reasonable product price.

"Because it81 is for everyone in this innovative generation who appreciates modern life concepts such as sustainability, urban sports, and the importance of design, we are so happy to have come this far and be able to showcase our sneakers to like-minded shoppers at Showfields," says Mariano Martinelli, the sneaker designer of it81. "There is so much happening at Showfields right now, and I think it is a very exciting place to be, especially with holiday shopping in full swing. We hope everyone can find their style fit at the sneaker bar we've created at Showfields."

The IT81 pop-up space is located at Showfields in Miami, Florida, at 530 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139. The shop will be open from December 13, 2021, through January 13, 2022. Visit it-81.com for more information.

About it81

Nurtured and inspired by the rich Italian heritage, it81 is bridging the gap between high-quality sneakers and modern laid-back style. Distinct by nature and durable by design, each sneaker is handcrafted with conceptual inspirations that link the value-added of the organic things with unique colors and patterns to reflect our customers' own individual styles.

About Showfields

Redefining retail, Showfields has traversed to the farthest ends of the world wide web to bring you the most interesting brands in the world. The ultimate curator, Showfields brings together the most mission-driven, design-oriented, innovative, unconventional, and relevant brands, artists, and communities from around the globe.

