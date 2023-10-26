Sneakers Market size to grow by USD 29,913.36 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sneakers Market is estimated to grow by USD 29,913.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to a growing population and a rising demand for fashion and footwear. Furthermore, the increasing demand for sports footwear is one of the most important factors that have led to growth in the Asia Pacific athletic footwear market. Hence, as a result of the growing middle class, more people participate in physical activity and fitness activities, leading to a greater demand for sports clothing and footwear. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sneakers Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The sneakers market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Sneakers Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The increasing premiumization due to the introduction of more innovative sneakers drives the growth of the sneakers market during the forecast period. Innovation plays a vital role in the global sneakers market because of the fact that it enables products to be differentiated from competitors on a market and increases the performance of sports participants. Currently, customers demand innovative, high-quality products that deliver high performance. Also, advances in technology have enabled market competitors to introduce sport-specific footwear for basketball, football, rugby, trail running, golf, and other sports. For instance, Nike's Jordon footwear is manufactured with the technology of flight speed, which makes it easy for basketball players to get their feet moving on fast cuts and movements. Hence, such factors are expected to escalate market growth during the forecast period.

The volatile cost of raw materials challenges the growth of the sneakers market during the forecast period. At present, sneakers manufacturers like Nike, Adidas, and PUMA have been experiencing fluctuations in their profit margins. This is a result of the fluctuating prices of raw materials and the increasing competition among market competitors. In recent times, the low costs of setting up have brought an influx of local players. The continuous change in profit margins of the market competitors acts as a major challenge for the growth of the global sneakers market. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global sneakers market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The use of environment-friendly materials to manufacture sneakers is an emerging trend shaping the sneakers market. There has been a growing demand for sustainably produced products from customers in view of the emphasis on environmental protection. In order to comply with their customer's requirements, the top competitors tend to focus more on making products that can reduce environmental impacts. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Sneakers Market - Company Profiles

The sneakers market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Adidas AG, Allbirds Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Boardriders Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., ECCO Sko A S, Fila Holdings Corp., Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., On Holding AG, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., TBL Licensing LLC, Under Armour Inc., Veja Faire Trade SARL, VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Sneakers Market - Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Sneakers Market - Market Segmentation

This sneakers market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (adult sneakers and children sneakers), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the adult sneakers segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment in the global sneakers market is a highly competitive and rapidly evolving industry. There has been a significant increase in the demand for sneakers among adults over the years. This is driven by several demographic and socio-economic factors, such as the rise in disposable incomes among working professionals and Millennials. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The skating shoes market size is expected to increase by USD 836.24 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.14%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers skating shoes market segmentation by type (roller skates, inline skates, ice skates, speed skates, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the skating shoes market is the fitness benefits associated with skating.

The footwear market in APAC size is expected to increase by USD 55.92 Billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the Asia-Pacific Footwear Market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC). In APAC, increasing Internet penetration is the main driver for the growth of the footwear market.

Sneakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,913.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Allbirds Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Boardriders Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., ECCO Sko A S, Fila Holdings Corp., Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., On Holding AG, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., TBL Licensing LLC, Under Armour Inc., Veja Faire Trade SARL, VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sneakers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global sneakers market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Adult sneaker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Adult sneaker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adult sneaker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Adult sneaker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Adult sneaker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Children sneaker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Children sneaker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Children sneaker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Children sneaker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Children sneaker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel (USD million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adidas AG

Exhibit 111: Adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Exhibit 116: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 120: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ASICS Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 125: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Boardriders Inc.

Exhibit 130: Boardriders Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Boardriders Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Boardriders Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Exhibit 133: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Fila Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 137: Fila Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Fila Holdings Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Fila Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 New Balance Athletics Inc.

Exhibit 140: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 143: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 On Holding AG

Exhibit 148: On Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 149: On Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: On Holding AG - Key offerings

12.13 PUMA SE

Exhibit 151: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 152: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 153: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 154: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: PUMA SE - Segment focus

12.14 Skechers USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 156: Skechers USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 157: Skechers USA Inc. - Business segments

Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 158: Skechers USA Inc. - Key offerings

Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 159: Skechers USA Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 TBL Licensing LLC

Exhibit 160: TBL Licensing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 161: TBL Licensing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: TBL Licensing LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 163: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 VF Corp.

Exhibit 167: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 170: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: VF Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio