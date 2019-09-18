Sneakertopia Announces First Immersive Pop Up Museum In Los Angeles Celebrating Sneaker Culture
Sep 18, 2019, 13:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sneakertopia, the first pop-up museum designed and dedicated to honoring the pioneers and patrons of all things sneakers, will open to the public in Los Angeles on October 25, 2019 for a limited engagement.
Step into sneaker culture at this immersive pop art experience that spans sports, music and film, to art, fashion, humor and parody. Get posterized by Michael Jordan. Step on stage with Run DMC. Jump on a hoverboard with Marty McFly. Sneakertopia features rare kicks, larger-than-life murals, and limited edition merchandise drops that will soon fill up your social media feed.
Artists and activations featured in each section of Sneakertopia include: Adam Fu, Alice Smoluk, Ben Fearnley, David Kaul, Jade Ramey, James Haunt, Jason Dussault, Jonas Never, Kickstradomis, Man One, Matthew Laurence Knott, McFlyy, Michael Murphy, Mimi Yoon, Ricardo Gonzalez, Ron Bass, Stomping Ground Customs, Tommii Lim, Tyson Park, and more to be announced.
Sneakers have been a lightning rod for empowerment and expression over the past century, reaching across generations, backgrounds and borders. This phenomenon that merges culture, creativity and commerce will take center stage at Sneakertopia. As a celebration of sneaker culture, Sneakertopia brings together diverse audiences and creates community to inspire self-expression and individuality.
Exhibit Opens:
Friday, October 25, 2019
Tickets On Sale:
Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12:01 pm PST at https://www.sneakertopia.com.
Location:
HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)
6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Parking:
Convenient on-site parking
Ticket Prices:
General admission: $38; Kids 4-12: $23
Season passes and VIP packages available
Hours:
Daily 10:00 am through 9:00 pm, except closed on Tuesdays
