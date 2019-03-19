Snell Automotive Group Acquires Ford Franchise In Tulsa, Oklahoma

DALLAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas based Snell Automotive Group announced today the purchase of Bob Hurley Ford in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The dealership will be renamed Riverside Ford of Tulsa.

"We are excited to expand into the Tulsa market and represent a great brand like Ford," stated Jimmy Snell, Dealer Principal of Snell Automotive Group. "We look forward to working with the team there and will continue the dealerships history of being a top selling Ford dealership in Oklahoma, while focusing on delivering a great customer experience."

The acquisition of Bob Hurley Ford to Snell Automotive Group was completed March 12, 2019. Riverside Ford of Tulsa is located at 745 W. 51st St., Tulsa, OK 74107 and store information can be found at RiversideFordofTulsa.com.

About Snell Automotive Group

Snell Automotive Group is comprised of Jaguar Land Rover Dallas, Jaguar Land Rover Austin, Jaguar Land Rover Frisco, Snell Collision Centre and Riverside Ford of Tulsa. Family owned and operated, the Snell family began serving the Dallas community in 1973 with Snell Buick. They were one of the first and continue to be one of the largest Land Rover dealerships in North America. Between their three Jaguar Land Rover dealerships, they have earned more than 15 Pinnacle Awards for outstanding performance in customer service, sales and business excellence.

SOURCE Snell Automotive Group