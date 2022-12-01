SNF Completes ADAM Expansion at its Riceboro, GA Facility

RICEBORO, Ga. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SNF has completed a two-year-long construction and expansion of ADAM (dimethylaminoethyl acrylate) monomer production capacity at our facility in Riceboro, Georgia. This expansion increases SNF's U.S. ADAM capacity by 80%. ADAM is the main feedstock for ADC80 cationic monomer, an essential component in all SNF cationic polyacrylamide-based polymers.

New ADAM Plant at SNF Holding Company

This new ADAM monomer capacity features a new catalyst that provides more process flexibility with an improved safety profile for our employees. Further, methanol, a by-product of ADAM production, will be used as a fuel source, making the process more sustainable and less reliant on natural gas.

This expansion represents SNF's ongoing commitment to meet the increasing demand for cationic polyacrylamide-based polymers in wastewater treatment, oil & gas, and paper applications.

About SNF

SNF is a specialty chemical group whose products contribute to treating, recycling, preserving water, saving energy, and reducing carbon footprint. A pioneer in soft chemistry, SNF has long been present on all continents, employing 6,900 people, including 2,100 in the USA. Innovation and movement towards a cleaner, less carbon-intensive world are great accelerators of SNF's growth.

With turnover of €3.6 Billion ($US 4.26 Billion) in 2021, SNF is the world's leading manufacturer of water-soluble polymers and associated monomers. SNF has major production sites in the USA (Riceboro, GA; Plaquemine, LA; Pearlington, MS); Europe (France, UK); and Asia (China, India, Korea), with many smaller plants located throughout the world.

