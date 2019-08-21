SNF Investing $US 1.2 Billion Over 3 Years to Meet Polyacrylamide (PAM) Demand

RICEBORO, Ga., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The last 2 years SNF has added 75,000 MT/yr. powder-grade PAM production capacity globally to match the increased demand for EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) applications. By the end of 2020, SNF will add 75,000 MT/yr. more. This 150,000 MT/yr. new capacity is spread across several regions, thus providing easy access to our products.

At the same time, through new investments and debottlenecking, SNF added 500,000 MT/yr. production capacity for emulsion-grade PAM within and 100,000 MT/yr. outside the U.S. This substantial increase is mainly driven by demand within the U.S. hydraulic fracturing (fracking) market as well as emerging fracking demands outside the U.S. Here in the U.S., SNF will complete an additional emulsion-grade PAM expansion of 100,000 MT/yr. this year by early Q4. SNF's goal is to have a total emulsion-grade PAM production capacity in the U.S. of 1 million MT/yr. by the end of 2020.

To support this growth in polymer production, SNF continues to invest in upstream monomer production capabilities as well. Cationic monomer expansion in China is complete, bringing an additional 40,000 MT/yr. of ADAME to the market. While here in the U.S., SNF will invest in new ADAME monomer capacity bringing an additional 50,000 MT/yr. capacity over existing global capacity of 160,000 MT/yr. by the end of 2022. Acrylamide monomer expansion continues in each region as PAM production volumes grow. In the U.S., SNF will add 100,000 MT/yr. (expandable to 200,000 MT/yr.) in 2021.

For organic coagulants, SNF has doubled its global capacity of polyDADMAC and Polyamines to support the future demands of both product lines.

With turnover of $3.5 Billion, SNF is the world's leading manufacturer of water-soluble polymers and associated monomers, SNF has major production sites in the U.S.A. (Riceboro, GA; Plaquemine, LA; Pearlington, MS); Europe (France, UK); and Asia (China, India, Korea), with many smaller plants located throughout the world.

SNF produces acrylamide monomer and cationic monomers used in the manufacture of PAM in various physical forms. These finished products are sold into the following markets: municipal drinking water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas production, industrial water and wastewater, mining, paper, agriculture, cosmetics, construction, and various other industries. Most of the applications SNF targets involve cleaning or saving water. SNF is a pioneer of soft chemistry with manufacturing processes designed to minimize environmental impact.

