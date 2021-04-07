SNF is Aiming for Carbon Neutrality by 2050 While Reducing Carbon Intensity 30% and Water Usage 20% by 2030
ANDREZIEUX. France, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SNF has published its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Criteria Report for 2020. Ninety percent of the company's €3.0 billion net sales for 2020 met the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. All SNF products contribute to either treating, recycling, and preserving water; saving energy; or reducing carbon footprint.
SNF is a pioneer of soft chemistry across all industrial stages. The carbon footprint of its sites is low in proportion with revenues, at around 0.5 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent.
SNF aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, reduce its carbon intensity 30%, and its water usage 20% by 2030. The SNF Group strives to maintain its position as one of the best-performing chemical companies in terms of environmental footprint.
Positioned in core markets with regard to sustainable development issues, SNF is committed to a constant focus on progress and excellence, supported by its employees worldwide: SNF Responsible Chemistry.
SNF's ESG 2020 report uses various indicators to report the Group's social engagement, environmental conduct, and societal policy. The complete information is downloadable at: www.snf.com.
About SNF
SNF is a specialty chemical group whose products contribute to treating, recycling, preserving water, saving energy, and reducing carbon footprint. A pioneer in soft chemistry, SNF has long been present on all continents, employing 6,600 people, including 1,400 in France. Innovation and movement towards a cleaner, less carbon-intensive world are great accelerators of SNF's growth, which achieved a turnover of 3.0 billion € in 2020. www.snf.com
