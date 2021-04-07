SNF is Aiming for Carbon Neutrality by 2050 While Reducing Carbon Intensity 30% and Water Usage 20% by 2030

ANDREZIEUX. France, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SNF has published its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Criteria Report for 2020. Ninety percent of the company's €3.0 billion net sales for 2020 met the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. All SNF products contribute to either treating, recycling, and preserving water; saving energy; or reducing carbon footprint.

SNF is a pioneer of soft chemistry across all industrial stages. The carbon footprint of its sites is low in proportion with revenues, at around 0.5 million metric tons of CO 2 equivalent.

SNF aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, reduce its carbon intensity 30%, and its water usage 20% by 2030. The SNF Group strives to maintain its position as one of the best-performing chemical companies in terms of environmental footprint.

Positioned in core markets with regard to sustainable development issues, SNF is committed to a constant focus on progress and excellence, supported by its employees worldwide: SNF Responsible Chemistry.

SNF's ESG 2020 report uses various indicators to report the Group's social engagement, environmental conduct, and societal policy. The complete information is downloadable at: www.snf.com.

About SNF

SNF is a specialty chemical group whose products contribute to treating, recycling, preserving water, saving energy, and reducing carbon footprint. A pioneer in soft chemistry, SNF has long been present on all continents, employing 6,600 people, including 1,400 in France. Innovation and movement towards a cleaner, less carbon-intensive world are great accelerators of SNF's growth, which achieved a turnover of 3.0 billion € in 2020. www.snf.com

