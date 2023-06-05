SNGLR Capital Announces Strategic Investment from Ayre Ventures

News provided by

Ayre Ventures

05 Jun, 2023, 05:31 ET

LONDON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SNGLR XTF Fund, an exponential tech focused venture capital fund, is pleased to announce a key investment from Ayre Ventures, one of the leading blockchain investors with a particular focus on utility and unbounded scaling in blockchain.

SNGLR XTF invests mainly in European early-stage technology start-ups with exponential growth potential in sectors such as longevity and smart mobility & smart cities, enabled by technologies such as AI, Blockchain, Data (IoT; API), 5G, robotics and others.

Dr. Daniel Diemers, Co-Founder of SNGLR Group, said "We're delighted to have Ayre Ventures as a key partner and investor in SNGLR XTF. Their experience investing in blockchain, with a key focus on utility and scalability on the BSV Blockchain, will be of high value to us".

Dr. Diemers added "Our team has tremendous experience as founders, early-stage tech investors, board members, advisors, mentors and coaches. Along with our own deep technological insights, we also have a unique venture building model involving selected corporate venture units and consulting firms with strong market access and technological capabilities. As such, we're positioned very well to help entrepreneurs through all ups and downs of their journey".

Ayre Ventures founder Calvin Ayre said "BSV is the only blockchain with the scaling capacity to realize the potential of technologies requiring high volumes of low-cost data transactions, including Internet of Things and longevity, sectors that are undergoing exponential growth. SGNLR XTF focuses on companies with the same capacity for exponential growth, and I'm thrilled to partner with them and explore all that BSV has to offer". 

About SNGLR Capital

SNGLR Capital is the venture capital entity within SNGLR Group and is focused on investments in the sectors longevity and smart mobility/ smart cities, and leading exponential technologies such as blockchain and AI. The team advises the SNGLR XTF fund, based in Guernsey, Channel Islands, which invests in early-stage tech startups across Europe.

About Ayre Ventures

Ayre Ventures, founded by celebrated entrepreneur and philanthropist Calvin Ayre, provides capital to scalable, high-growth businesses within the BSV blockchain ecosystem, the only infinitely scaling enterprise public blockchain. The Group targets investment in innovative ideas and ambitious projects that are 'positively disruptive', supporting their expansion with the Group's extensive network and industry partners.

SOURCE Ayre Ventures

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.