Sngular Appoints Chris Brown as Managing Director, United States, Advancing a US-Led, Flexible Delivery Model for Advanced Technology Execution

Veteran advanced technology executive to lead U.S.-based growth and execution through a flexible delivery model combining onshore leadership with near-shore and global teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sngular today announced the appointment of Chris Brown as Managing Director, United States. In this role, Brown will lead Sngular's U.S. growth strategy and client execution, helping mid-market and enterprise organizations reliably execute and accelerate adoption of advanced technologies that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Chris Brown, Managing Director, Sngular

Brown brings more than two decades of experience in digital transformation, AI and advanced technology services. At Sngular, he will oversee multidisciplinary teams that design, build and scale high-complexity, next-generation digital products, including AI-powered platforms, cloud-native architectures, immersive experiences and full-stack custom software solutions. His approach blends deep technical expertise with a strong focus on business value, enabling clients to move advanced digital solutions into production faster, modernize operations and stay ahead in rapidly evolving markets.

Previously, Brown served as President of Intelygenz USA, where he led enterprise AI and deep tech initiatives across industries, including Banking & Fintech, eCommerce, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and more. Under his leadership, Intelygenz accelerated delivery of bespoke, ROI-driven solutions that advanced capabilities such as data-driven architecture, streaming AI and human-centric design, while strengthening partnerships that helped organizations modernize faster and move innovations into real-world impact.

In addition to leading U.S. go-to-market execution, Brown will work closely with C-suite leaders and enterprise organizations across Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Manufacturing (Industry 4.0), as well as Culture & Entertainment, Retail and eCommerce, Telecom and more highly regulated industries to help convert emerging technology investments into tangible ROI. He is recognized for building high-performing teams, accelerating time-to-value on complex initiatives and fostering strategic partnerships that drive competitive advantage.

"Organizations today are under pressure to move beyond experimentation and deliver production-ready digital solutions that create real business impact," said Brown. "Sngular is built to help mid-market and enterprise organizations execute—combining U.S.-led accountability with global engineering capability to deliver advanced digital solutions, including AI and modern platforms, that move into production quickly, scale with confidence, and deliver measurable outcomes. Across our advanced technology capabilities, including as a specialized partner in Agentic Transformation, we help clients apply AI in practical, execution-focused ways—strengthening their teams and systems, not just experimenting with new tools. Our delivery model gives customers direct access to Sngular's own engineering teams across onshore, near-shore, and global locations, all operating with a shared Sngular DNA and a commitment to delivering excellence—making advanced technology more accessible and commercially practical."

With a 30-year track record, Sngular brings together more than 1,400 highly specialized engineers, solution and cloud architects, data scientists and machine learning engineers, designers, and creative technologists—delivering advanced AI, data, cloud, and digital engineering solutions across the U.S., Mexico, LATAM, Spain, and EMEA. In his role as Managing Director, United States, Brown will focus on positioning Sngular as an agile execution partner and a proven leader in mission-critical advanced technology delivery.

As a trusted supplier in highly regulated industries, Sngular's outcome-driven expertise provides the credibility and governance that help reduce perceived risk while accelerating execution, enabling flexible delivery models and unlocking scarce expertise. Rather than focusing on generic engineering, Sngular is differentiated by nuanced solutions to complex challenges and successfully navigates highly regulated industries and intricate environments.

About Sngular

Sngular is an advanced technology and digital engineering partner that designs, builds and delivers production-grade solutions using AI, automation, modern software and immersive technologies. The company combines U.S.-led leadership and accountability with its own global engineering teams to help organizations implement advanced technologies that deliver real business value. The unconventional. Always delivered.

