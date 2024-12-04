SNGULAR Launches ConnectedWorks, a New Business Line to Revolutionize Construction Management Following Collaboration with Ferrovial

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech company Sngular has launched Sngular ConnectedWorks, a new company driving connected construction through the optimization of production for construction companies. Its goal is to help businesses boost productivity, efficiency, and operational improvements in their projects.

With an initial investment of over $6.5 million that will continue over the next three years, Sngular ConnectedWorks offers a platform that provides real-time updated information to identify bottlenecks, incidents, or idle machinery, facilitating an effective response to reduce downtime and optimize equipment use.

The solution proposed by ConnectedWorks is the result of close collaboration between Sngular and Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company. This strategic alliance has allowed Sngular to combine its technological expertise with Ferrovial's deep understanding of the industry's needs and challenges.

At the core of this project is a powerful algorithm responsible for extracting information from the entire production cycle. Leveraging advanced data analysis techniques, including artiﬁcial intelligence, the platform presents this information through an intuitive web application, allowing site managers to monitor vehicle performance in real-time and obtain predictions about potential incidents or bottlenecks. This eliminates the need for manual tracking tasks and provides a proactive decision-making tool.

Another key feature of ConnectedWorks is its quick and easy installation and conﬁguration, allowing companies to begin optimizing their operations within hours. The platform has already been implemented in more than a dozen large-scale construction projects involving signiﬁcant earthworks such as road and railway construction.

Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of ConnectedWorks. The platform not only optimizes operations, which translates into a considerable reduction in CO2 emissions, but also incorporates functionalities for monitoring material unloading and controlling truck speed, contributing to environmental protection and regulatory compliance.

"The ConnectedWorks solution has allowed us to signiﬁcantly optimize the management of our machinery, improving productivity and reducing operating costs.", affirms Javier Vaca de Osma, Director of Technology and Processes at Ferrovial's construction unit. "The real-time information and the ability to identify bottlenecks have given us a key competitive advantage". Javier Lázaro, Director of the Digital Hub at Ferrovial, points out: "ConnectedWorks offers incredible accuracy, which is surprising considering it requires no installation effort.

Borja Roig, CEO of Sngular ConnectedWorks, leads the new company which, after several years of development in collaboration with Ferrovial, already has clients and traction in different countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Chile. "We have been evolving the platform on-site for some time now, and the feedback from clients, together with the differentiating values of our product, have driven us to create Sngular ConnectedWorks, a company focused on innovation and sustainability in the construction industry. We are conﬁdent that we can extend this innovation to other industries with new use cases in the near future."

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies. The Company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 24,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is triple listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the Spanish Stock Exchanges and Nasdaq and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good, and all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.

About SNGULAR

Sngular is a global technology and innovation company that drives the modernization and advancement of business and organizations across different industries. With a presence in countries like Spain, the United States, Mexico and Portugal, Sngular has a team of over 1,300 professionals specializing in areas such as software development, artiﬁcial intelligence, big data, cloud solutions and cybersecurity, among others. The company stands out for its collaborative approach and its ability to create teams tailored to each client's speciﬁc challenges, helping them grow and successfully compete in a constantly evolving environment.

