SNH Capital Partners announce the acquisition of ProMax

Based in Davenport, Iowa, ProMax offers award-winning front-end sales, development and inventory management software in the auto retail industry including lead generation, website design, desking, inventory, credit reporting, client relationship management, and other compliance solutions.

"We are extremely pleased to invest in ProMax, a dynamic market leader with a 20-year history of consistent product innovation. We are excited to gain the experience and capabilities of the valuable team in Davenport, including Darian Miller, Chief Technology Officer, and Shane Born, Chief Operating Officer. SNH has a significant track record of providing strategic and operational expertise to its portfolio companies. We look forward to working with ProMax's management to both continue and augment its customer value proposition of excellent service and innovation over the long-term." said Jevin Sackett, CEO and Managing Director at SNH.

About SNH

Founded in 1996, SNH is a U.S.-based, private equity investor dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the lower middle-market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management and energy sectors. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

About ProMax

Founded in 1994, ProMax was introduced as a special finance software solution and was expanded in 1998 to handle all types of desking including new and used vehicle leasing, CRM, finance menus, inventory management, reports, and submissions of credit applications to lenders. By 2002, ProMax was introduced as the industry's first Internet-based full front-end solution and today is used by over 2,000 automotive dealerships. The ProMax internet application through its Dealer Marketing Services provides credit bureaus, website development and hosting, internet leads, and direct mail services to increase customer traffic. For more information, please visit www.ProMaxUnlimited.com.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Kriebel | SNH | bkriebel@snhinc.com | 415-434-5693

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snh-capital-partners-announce-the-acquisition-of-promax-300636918.html

SOURCE SNH Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.snhcapitalpartners.com

