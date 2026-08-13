SNH Life Sciences and Technologies Named No. 442 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized as the #52 fastest growing private Healthcare and Medical company in the United States, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SNH Life Sciences and Technologies, parent company of Troscriptions, today announced it has been ranked No. 442 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Making this list twice is harder than making it once. The first time can be luck. The second time means the model works, and the model is our team. Ranking #442 overall, #52 in Healthcare and Medical is the result of a small group of people who care deeply about our clients, getting the science right, and the details right, every single day. I get to put my name on the press release. They did the work."

— Boomer Anderson, CEO, SNH Life Sciences and Technologies

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About SNH Life Sciences and Technologies

SNH Life Sciences and Technologies is the parent company behind a portfolio of health optimization businesses built on clinical rigor and pharmaceutical-grade standards. Its flagship brand, Troscriptions makes precision-dosed supplements for common issues a healthcare practitioner faces. SNH also supports Health Optimization Medicine and Practice, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to training clinicians in evidence-based approaches to metabolic health and longevity. Founded on the conviction that better health outcomes start with better science, SNH develops and scales companies that give practitioners and consumers tools they can trust.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Troscriptions