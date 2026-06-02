Health Optimization Medicine and Practice to Host 2026 Conference in Chicago, Bringing Leading Clinicians and Health Optimizers to The Drake Hotel

HOMe/HOPe is not preventive medicine, functional medicine, or lifestyle medicine. Preventive medicine is designed to prevent disease. Functional medicine seeks the root causes of disease. Lifestyle medicine often uses disease markers to prescribe lifestyle change. Health Optimization Medicine begins from a different premise: creating the first standard of care for health, not disease.

Built on a salutogenic model, HOMe/HOPe uses health markers, multi-omics data and systems biology to detect and correct subtle imbalances at the cellular level before they become limiting factors in human function. The framework is designed to help practitioners optimize health, resilience and biological capacity rather than simply prevent, name or manage disease.

"Medicine is built around pathogenesis: what causes disease," said Dr. Theodore Achacoso, founding pioneer of Health Optimization Medicine and Practice. "Health Optimization Medicine is built around salutogenesis: what creates health. We are not asking only how to stop disease. We are asking what health is made of, how to measure it, and how to optimize it."

The 2026 program will cover metabolic resilience, hormones, gut health, the gut-brain axis, longevity, environmental toxins, sleep optimization, peptides, artificial intelligence, integrative cardiology, psychedelic-assisted therapy and the clinical application of health optimization protocols.

Confirmed speakers include Dominic D'Agostino, PhD, tenured associate professor at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine; JJ Virgin, triple-board certified nutrition expert and Fitness Hall of Famer; Elizabeth Yurth, MD, double board-certified physician in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Anti-Aging/Regenerative Medicine; Kiran Krishnan, research microbiologist and microbiome expert; Lucia Aronica, PhD, Stanford lecturer in epigenetics and personalized nutrition; Patrick Hanaway, MD, board-certified family physician and leader in integrative and systems-based medicine; Josh Holland, fitness expert and holistic health coach; John Kim, PharmD, functional wellness practitioner; and Amitay Eshel, co-founder and CEO of Young Goose.

Attendance is intentionally limited to approximately 150 people to allow direct access to speakers and small-group discussion. The audience will include healthcare practitioners, health optimization professionals, biohackers and individuals actively optimizing their own biology.

"Most conferences talk about disease, symptoms or aging," said Dr. Achacoso. "This conference is about the measurable biology of health: metabolites, mitochondria, microbiota, exposomics, hormones, sleep, nutrients, signaling systems and the protocols that bring those systems back into optimal function."

Every registration includes full two-day access to all sessions and speakers, small-group interaction with leading researchers and practitioners, a mid-conference social, and nutrient-dense meals throughout the event. On-site lodging is available at The Drake Hotel at a special group rate while rooms remain available.

Tickets are available now through the Health Optimization Medicine and Practice website, homehope.org

Members of the media may request press credentials, speaker interviews or background briefings through the media contact below.

About Troscriptions: Lead Partner

Troscriptions is the lead partner for the 2026 HOMeHOPe Conference. Founded by Dr. Ted Achacoso, Boomer Anderson and Dr. Scott Sherr, Troscriptions was developed as a practical extension of the Health Optimization Medicine framework. The company produces physician-formulated, precision-dosed ingestible troches designed for immediate support for practitioners and individuals on their path of long-term health optimization.

About Health Optimization Medicine and Practice

Health Optimization Medicine and Practice, known as HOMe/HOPe, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners in how to optimize health rather than treat disease. Founded by pioneering physician Dr. Ted Achacoso, HOMe/HOPe trains practitioners to detect and correct subtle imbalances at the cellular level using biochemistry, multi-omics, clinical science, AI-powered tools, and practical health optimization protocols.

Since 2009, HOMe/HOPe has grown into a global community of practitioners working to define and deliver a standard of care for health itself.

SOURCE Troscriptions