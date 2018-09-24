SNIA Cloud Data Management Interface Now an Open Source Standard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), a globally recognized and trusted authority for storage leadership, standards, and technology expertise, announced today at its Storage Developer Conference, that the Cloud Data Management Interface (CDMI) 2.0 specification is now an open source standard. This move empowers anyone to contribute to the ISO standard by simply signing the SNIA Contributor License Agreement.

Development of CDMI can now be done by using an open source tool chain to create the standard. This makes it significantly easier to tap the broader community to work on advancing CDMI, as the SNIA Cloud Storage Technical Work Group (TWG) can now accept pull (change) requests on the CDMI specification from non-SNIA members. This open source community approach for the specification complements the open source contributions for the CDMI Reference Implementation.

CDMI provides end users with the ability to control the destiny of their data and ensure hassle-free data access, data protection and data migration form one cloud service to another. Version 2.0 will be a major revision to the CDMI specification. The first release of CDMI 2.0 specification is expected in the second half of 2019.

"As CDMI moves toward its next major release, we are actively soliciting input and contributions from the broader community," said David Slik, Co-Chair of the SNIA Cloud Storage TWG. "There are currently more than 20 products that meet the CDMI specification. By opening the specification repository, we hope to speed the development of this and other standards."

Open sourcing CDMI 2.0 specification reflects SNIA's continued commitment to open communities. SNIA embraces open source software and standards in a variety of ways, working collaboratively with open source communities to address evolving requirements and to further democratize standards development.

"CDMI is an internationally recognized ISO standard, ISO/IEC 17826:2016, and continues to be implemented and deployed by developers worldwide," added Alex McDonald, Chair of SNIA Cloud Storage Technologies Initiative. "I'm delighted to support SNIA's new approach to standards specification development. Now, more developers and users can bring their experience to bear and further refine CDMI, which will benefit everyone who uses cloud storage."

Anyone wishing to contribute to the specification standard may do so through the CDMI GitHub repository. To become a contributor, please complete the Contributors License Agreement before submitting a pull request. For questions regarding CDMI 2.0, please contact Arnold Jones, SNIA Technical Council Managing Director.

To learn more about SNIA's Cloud Storage Technologies Initiative, the CDMI and its current implementations, visit: http://www.snia.org/cloud.

To learn more about the work SNIA is doing in open source software, visit https://www.snia.org/opensource.

About CDMI

The Cloud Data Management Interface is an open international ISO standard, ISO/IEC 17826:2016, that defines the functional interface that applications will use to create, retrieve, update and delete data elements from the cloud. CDMI extensions are mature with multiple commercial and open source implementations in use. Key features include:

Powerful data management capabilities, including administration and management of user accounts, security access, monitoring and billing information, and management of storage that is accessible by other protocols

The capability of CMDI clients to tailor the management of containers and the data placed in them.

The ability to work alongside OpenStack Swift and Amazon S3 Models

About SNIA

The Storage Networking Industry Association is a not-for-profit global organization, made up of member companies spanning the global storage market. SNIA's mission is to lead the storage industry worldwide in developing and promoting standards, technologies, and educational services to empower organizations in the management of information. To this end, the SNIA is uniquely committed to delivering standards, education, and services that will propel open storage networking solutions into the broader market. SNIA embraces open source development processes and communities for selected specifications, specification source-code implementations, and developer tools. For more information about SNIA, visit https://www.snia.org/.

SOURCE SNIA