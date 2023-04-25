SNICKERS® Ice Cream Partners with 2023 NFL Draft Pick Bryce Young to Introduce First-Ever "SNICKERS® Bryce Cream Bar"

In Celebration of the 2023 NFL Draft and This Year's Highly Anticipated Pick, Bryce Young, SNICKERS® Ice Cream Helps Fans "Chill Out" with Exclusive Frozen Treat

NEWARK, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SNICKERS® Ice Cream, proudly part of Mars, announced an ice-cold partnership with the 2023 NFL Draft's coveted prospect Bryce Young, offering NFL fans a cool way to "chill out" with a first to market "SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bar." This exclusive frozen treat will have NFL and SNICKERS Ice Cream fans alike screaming for Bryce Cream. Starting now through Monday, May 1 at 11:59PM ET, fans nationwide can enter for a chance to win a set of six limited-edition SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bars at SNICKERS.com/BryceCreamBar.

"It's a dream come true to see a SNICKERS Ice Cream bar with my name on it," said Bryce Young. "I am beyond excited to be part of the 2023 NFL Draft alongside SNICKERS Ice Cream and can't wait to share our SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bars with fans."

The SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bar is an exclusive frozen treat to help fans stay cool under the pressure of the NFL Draft. The bar features the same creamy peanut butter ice cream, smooth caramel and crunchy peanuts covered in a chocolatey shell as the original SNICKERS Ice Cream bar, with a label inspired by the draft's most anticipated pick, Bryce Young.

"SNICKERS Ice Cream is entering the NFL space as an Official and Proud Sponsor, and there is no hotter prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft that we would rather chill out with this season than Bryce Young," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "As NFL fans are on the edge of their seats this week, we'll be right there along with them, offering up a chance to chill out with their very own SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bars."

Fans located in the home of this year's NFL Draft, Kansas City, MO, as well as in Tuscaloosa, AL, will have a chance to taste the SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bar on a first come, first served basis at select locations around the cities.

While custom SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bars are a celebratory limited-edition offering, SNICKERS Ice Cream is available in singles, 5-packs, 6-packs, 12-packs, 24-packs and pints at retailers nationwide, so ice cream and football fans alike can chill out all season long.

For more information and to enter for a chance to win SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bars, visit SNICKERS.com/BryceCreamBar by May 1. To keep up with the latest SNICKERS Ice Cream news, follow along via SNICKERS social platforms on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

