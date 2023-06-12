Snigel Earns Prestigious Google Certified Publishing Partner Status

12 Jun, 2023

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snigel, an award-winning advertising technology company, is excited to announce that it has been recognized as a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP). This certification solidifies Snigel's position as a longstanding Google partner and showcases its proficiency across a variety of Google advertising products like Google Ad Manager. The partnership signifies Snigel's dedication to working hand-in-hand with publishers, fostering growth, and unlocking new opportunities in a highly competitive landscape.

The GCPP certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of Snigel's ability to deliver exceptional service, uphold the highest performance standards, and consistently meet and exceed publisher expectations. The accomplishment highlights Snigel's commitment to empowering online publishers to maximize ad revenue with Google's suite of advanced tools.

GCPP partners stay ahead of the curve by working directly with Google. With access to training and product updates, Partners stay on top of the latest Google products and features by passing Google-administered certification exams every year. The GCPP certification bolsters Snigel's collaboration with Google and reaffirms its commitment to providing publishers with cutting-edge strategies and advanced monetization technologies that maximize results.

Since it was founded in 2012 by two former Google executives, Snigel has steadily built a reputation as an innovative and dependable monetization partner for over 200 of the world's largest websites. This recognition, combined with its extensive technical know-how, has led to market-leading growth, landing Snigel on both 'Deloitte's Technology Fast 50' and the 'FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies' lists in consecutive years.

At the heart of Snigel's success is its technology platform, AdEngine. Powered by Machine Learning, AdEngine optimally matches ads with available impressions, delivering superior results for publishers and advertisers. Snigel continues to innovate by introducing AI-powered ad setup optimization tools, automated UI customization, and robust data analytics capabilities.

Snigel provides each publisher with a dedicated Ad Operations specialist who not only implements a customized ad strategy and ad setup for the website but also activates new ad technologies including next-gen ad formats as they emerge and ensures the website's user consent management is compliant with the multitude of emerging global regulations.

Christian Jeschko and Ben Rycroft, Co-CEOs of Snigel, commented, "Becoming a Google Certified Publishing Partner is an important milestone for Snigel. This recognition further validates our expertise and dedication to helping publishers maximize their ad revenue. We are proud to partner with Google and look forward to continuing our work in delivering exceptional results for our clients."

Snigel is an award-winning advertising technology company that empowers online publishers to maximize their ad revenue through programmatic advertising. Since its inception in 2012, Snigel has consistently ranked among Europe's fastest-growing companies. Over 200 of the world's largest websites rely on Snigel's market-leading monetization technology, supported by its seasoned team of ad operations experts. With headquarters in Dublin and teams located throughout Europe, Snigel remains at the forefront of ad tech innovation.

