Sniper Sharp Announces Rebrand and Introduces Subscriptions

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sniper Sharp, the leading vision supplement created for hunters, shooters, and anglers, announced the completion of their rebrand today. While their product and logo remain the same, their new website showcases a bolder, cleaner look and introduces subscriptions. This rebranding initiative was launched in an effort to increase its brand identity and introduce customer-focused features.

Screen time has increased with COVID-19, and so have consumers' interest in protecting their eyes from negative blue light. "This is a great opportunity for us, and we spearheaded this rebrand in response to the growing needs of our customers. We always want to make continuous supplementation easy and with our new subscription model, customers can get Sniper Sharp delivered to their door at our lowest price," commented Keith Kamalich, President of Sniper Sharp.

The new color scheme, font, and product photography can be seen on their website, email marketing, and social media. The company aims to build more partnerships and help customers enjoy shooting with increased eye health and visual performance.

Sniper Sharp can be found on the company's website and Amazon storefront. The website offers three purchase options: a monthly subscription ($24.99 plus free shipping), a 1-month supply ($29.99), and a 3-month supply ($82.99) with 30 softgels in each bullet-inspired bottle.

ABOUT SNIPER SHARP

Sniper Sharp is the first vision supplement designed to enhance the visual performance of hunters, shooters, and anglers. It is currently supported by over 300 peer-reviewed publications and has been clinically tested and proven to significantly improve eye health and visual performance over six months to one year of continuous supplementation. Faster reaction time, enhanced contrast sensitivity, and increased glare recovery are just a few of the benefits that customers experience.

