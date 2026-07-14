SNIPES Launches "Pull Up Fresh" National Back-to-School Campaign Featuring DJ Khaled, JT, and more

Campaign includes #SNIPESFresh Sweepstakes and culminates in a VIP shopping spree and tickets to a Special Concert

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SNIPES USA, a leading global sneaker and streetwear retailer, today launched Pull Up Fresh, its 2026 back-to-school campaign starring artist and Chief Creative Officer of SNIPES USA DJ Khaled, rapper, JT, fashion & lifestyle personality Azzy Milan, and Twitch Streamer, Reggie Travers. Anchored by a hero video, Pull Up Fresh celebrates confidence, individuality and self-expression through original creative storytelling, community activations, a nationwide social media challenge, and exclusive rewards experiences, all designed to help students show up fresh on the first day of school and carry that energy throughout the school year.

(L-R) DJ Khaled, Reggie, JT and Azzy Milan, for the SNIPES USA “Pull Up Fresh” Back-to-School Campaign.

SNIPES is reimagining the back-to-school moment by turning the first-day fit into a celebration of identity and confidence, reinforcing its position at the heart of sneaker, style, and street culture. The campaign's hero video, produced in-house by the SNIPES creative team, is narrated by DJ Khaled and features JT, fashion & lifestyle personality Azzy Milan, and Twitch streamer Reggie. Throughout the video, the cast transforms students' fits in real time at school, showing how one look can change everything. The hero video anchors the campaign across SNIPES' social and digital channels, in stores, and through paid media throughout the back-to-school season, with shorter cutdowns supporting the Challenge and local community activations. Beyond the hero video, the campaign includes additional creative assets, still photography, and talent content featuring DJ Khaled and his sons, Asahd and Aalam, highlighting the family connection at the heart of the back-to-school season.

"Pull Up Fresh reflects SNIPES' consumer-first approach to reach a diverse audience - utilizing various talent, social and community to meet each audience where they are by blending entertainment, community engagement and cultural storytelling," said SNIPES USA CMO, Kelley Walton. "Back-to-school is one of the most important moments of the year for our customers, and we've developed a holistic campaign that goes beyond retail to create a connected experience to build confidence and reward individuality."

A defining element of the campaign is the #SNIPESFresh Sweepstakes, inviting students nationwide to showcase their back-to-school style and represent their city for a chance to bring SNIPES to their community. Students are encouraged to post their back to school outfits on social media, tag SNIPES, and include #SNIPESFresh and #Sweepstakes in their posts to be considered for the contest. Starting on July 27 through August 30, randomly selected participants each week will win a $1,000 SNIPES gift card and other prizes by including #SNIPESFresh and #Sweepstakes in their content . At the end of August, one grand prize winner will receive a VIP experience for them and two of their friends (if under 18, a friend & a guardian) to a special concert in October. Pull Up Fresh will also come to life through local community activations, school visits, and special community events in key SNIPES markets across the country.

Community has always been central to SNIPES, and Pull Up Fresh brings the campaign directly into the neighborhoods and schools it serves. The SNIPES-branded school bus serves as the campaign's visual centerpiece, rolling into key markets nationwide for local activations, school visits and community events that support students with essentials, styling and first-day confidence.

"Back-to-school is all about showing up with confidence and letting people know who you are before you even say a word. Style is part of your story; this campaign is about inspiring students to go after their goals and step into the school year feeling fly. When you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you're ready for anything," said DJ Khaled. "Being a part of this campaign alongside my sons, Asahd and Aalam, and my Goddaughter, Azzy Milan, is truly special since teaching them confidence, self-expression and watching them evolve is important to me. As Chief Creative Officer of SNIPES USA, it is important to me that campaigns that I am a part of reflect the culture and communities we serve. SNIPES continues to evolve from a sneaker retailer into a cultural force that is creating opportunities for young people and showing up in authentic ways."

Customers can also maximize their back-to-school shopping through SNIPES Reserve app, the brand's loyalty program that rewards members with up to 5% back on purchases, early access to select product releases and exclusive campaign opportunities. New members receive $10 off their first purchase, making it easier than ever to pull up fresh for the school year ahead.

To see the products from SNIPES Back to School Collection, please visit snipesusa.com. Please view the full view hero video here and download campaign assets, including stills, b-roll and talent photography, here.

WE ARE SNIPES!

Since the opening of the first SNIPES store in 1998, SNIPES has stood for more than just streetwear. Deeply rooted in hip-hop, basketball, soccer, and dance, the retailer connects streetwear culture, community, and fashion.

With over 800 stores across Europe and the US, as well as an online shop, SNIPES offers not only sneakers and streetwear from global brands like adidas, Nike, and New Balance but also exclusive SNIPES collections and limited drops. From unique global partnerships with DJ Khaled and French football club PSG to local collaborations with key figures in the scene – SNIPES is an integral part of the streetwear culture community.

SNIPES is more than just retail; it's a movement that brings people together worldwide. The company supports its community through various projects that nurture talent and provide young people with a platform.

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