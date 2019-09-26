"Snipfeed to Launch Beta Version in November," Says App Co-Founder Bouassami

PARIS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snipfeed, a mobile news app designed to encourage youngsters to read the news as it is will be launching its Beta version this November.

According to its co-founder Anas Bouassami, the App's Beta version will be launched in the US this November with significant improvements and will be officially launched in Europe in January 2020.

Snipfeed provides users with personalized headlines on their topics of interest from various sources like YouTube, BBC and so forth; it curates information from different sources giving them the possibility of further reading on chosen topics and points, allowing them to learn more about the matter at hand. "This approach is tremendously refreshing and puts forth a state-of-the-art technology that has already impacted one of the most important parts of both business and internet industry," says Bouassami.

He also stated that Snipfeed provides internet content creators with tools for their business activities, allowing them to diversify their content and improving its reach; Snipfeed's snippet-AI based technology creates immense cross-reference possibilities that allow its users to put their information into wider context as well as check sources of that information. This kind of innovation in content provision is of exceptional importance in the fight with fake news and media manipulation.

Born in Morocco, where even today news media faces considerable restrictions, Bouassami, knows the value of information and its importance to users, so when he and his friends, now partners, Rédouane Ramdani and Pierre-Habté Nouvellon, realized that the number one source of information for those aged 13-25 in the US is Instagram, they decided to do something about it. "We decided to build Snipfeed to solve this problem. Using our previous algorithms we decided to put our effort on a recommendation system based on AI, which provides instructive, personalized information to users over chat."

According to Bouassami, a recent news article published on CNN stated that over 30 percent of teens and tweens admitted to having shared fake news. "This was it, this is what we wanted to do, everyone has the right to information, not misinformation," he added excitedly.

His efforts have paid off as in June 2019, Bouassami was named one of the top eleven most influential Moroccans in Silicon Valley by 'We love Buzz'.

About Snipfeed:

Snipfeed is an AI-powered mobile-first content discovery platform for Gen Z.

SOURCE Snipfeed

Related Links

https://www.snipfeed.co/

