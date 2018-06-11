SNK NEOGEO mini Online Presentation, "THE LEGACY LIVES ON"

- The announcement of the NEOGEO mini console and its exhibition at E3
- The console will be released this Summer
OSAKA, Japan, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 10th, 2018, SNK Corporation held the NEOGEO Online Presentation, "THE LEGACY LIVES ON".
SNK introduced the design concept of the NEOGEO mini, as well as revealing video footage from the game console and more detailed information.
NEOGEO mini will be exhibited at E3 2018, and the console will be released this Summer.
The NEOGEO mini official website will be launched on June 11th.
Product Descriptions
40 legendary NEOGEO titles will be included
The NEOGEO mini will include 40 legendary and popular titles from various NEOGEO Series such as THE KING OF FIGHTERS, FATAL FURY and METAL SLUG.
Based on the design of the original arcade cabinet, featuring a 3.5 inches display
The design of the NEOGEO mini is based on the original nostalgic arcade cabinet and will feature a joystick style controller, stereo speakers, and a 3.5 inch display, meaning the games can be enjoyed with no need to connect to a TV or monitor.
Fits perfectly in the palm of the hand
The size of the NEOGEO mini fits perfectly in the palm of the hand (W108mm x D135mm x H162mm), and its weight will be only about 390g. The power supply is compatible with USB cables which means you can connect to portable power banks and enjoy your games on-the-go.
Save the progress of your games anytime
Progress of games can be saved and loaded anytime by pressing the START and SELECT buttons at the same time during the game via the Settings screen.
Multiple ports for connectivity
An HDMI port will be featured on the NEOGEO mini, so that players can play games via connecting to TV or monitor screens. The console also includes two ports for external controllers and a headphone jack. Players can play in co-op or battle with their friends.
NEOGEO mini International Ver. will also be available
With its blue, white, and red multicolor design, the NEOGEO mini faithfully reproduces the original NEOGEO arcade cabinet that was introduced in Japan in 1990. In addition to this, the NEOGEO mini International Ver., with a brand new black, white and blue design will also be available. 14 of the 40 titles in the International Ver. will be different from the original NEOGEO mini.
The NEOGEO mini official website launches today
Find out the latest news about the NEOGEO mini such as the title list and accessories:
https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/neogeomini
NEOGEO mini Online Presentation movie is now available
Watch the video including the creators' interviews to know more about the NEOGE mini: https://www.youtube.com/snkplaymoreGame
Product Breakdown
|
Product name
|
NEOGEO mini
|
Number of titles
|
40 titles
|
Display size
|
3.5 inches
|
Size and weight
|
W108mm x D135mm x H162mm /390g
|
Accessory
|
Power supply cable (USB Type C) *AC adaptor will not be included
|
Connection terminals
|
HDMI port (Input for TV monitor), a headphone jack, 2 external controller ports
Contact
Related to PR info-usa@snk-corp.co.jp
Business inquiries neogeomini@snk-corp.co.jp
For further information, please contact us at: info-usa@snk-corp.co.jp
*All in-game screenshots displayed are work-in-progress. Gameplay screenshots are collage.
*Please note that design and specifications might be changed with no prior announcement.
©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snk-neogeo-mini-online-presentation-the-legacy-lives-on-300663854.html
SOURCE SNK Corporation
