SNK NEOGEO mini Online Presentation, "THE LEGACY LIVES ON"

SNK introduced the design concept of the NEOGEO mini, as well as revealing video footage from the game console and more detailed information.

NEOGEO mini will be exhibited at E3 2018, and the console will be released this Summer.

The NEOGEO mini official website will be launched on June 11th.

Product Descriptions

40 legendary NEOGEO titles will be included

The NEOGEO mini will include 40 legendary and popular titles from various NEOGEO Series such as THE KING OF FIGHTERS, FATAL FURY and METAL SLUG.

Based on the design of the original arcade cabinet, featuring a 3.5 inches display

The design of the NEOGEO mini is based on the original nostalgic arcade cabinet and will feature a joystick style controller, stereo speakers, and a 3.5 inch display, meaning the games can be enjoyed with no need to connect to a TV or monitor.

Fits perfectly in the palm of the hand

The size of the NEOGEO mini fits perfectly in the palm of the hand (W108mm x D135mm x H162mm), and its weight will be only about 390g. The power supply is compatible with USB cables which means you can connect to portable power banks and enjoy your games on-the-go.

Save the progress of your games anytime

Progress of games can be saved and loaded anytime by pressing the START and SELECT buttons at the same time during the game via the Settings screen.

Multiple ports for connectivity

An HDMI port will be featured on the NEOGEO mini, so that players can play games via connecting to TV or monitor screens. The console also includes two ports for external controllers and a headphone jack. Players can play in co-op or battle with their friends.

NEOGEO mini International Ver. will also be available

With its blue, white, and red multicolor design, the NEOGEO mini faithfully reproduces the original NEOGEO arcade cabinet that was introduced in Japan in 1990. In addition to this, the NEOGEO mini International Ver., with a brand new black, white and blue design will also be available. 14 of the 40 titles in the International Ver. will be different from the original NEOGEO mini.

The NEOGEO mini official website launches today

Find out the latest news about the NEOGEO mini such as the title list and accessories:

https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/neogeomini

NEOGEO mini Online Presentation movie is now available

Watch the video including the creators' interviews to know more about the NEOGE mini: https://www.youtube.com/snkplaymoreGame

Product Breakdown

Product name NEOGEO mini Number of titles 40 titles Display size 3.5 inches Size and weight W108mm x D135mm x H162mm /390g Accessory Power supply cable (USB Type C) *AC adaptor will not be included Connection terminals HDMI port (Input for TV monitor), a headphone jack, 2 external controller ports

