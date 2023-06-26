SNMMI 2023 Annual Meeting Abstract of the Year Awarded to Actinium's Iomab-B Phase 3 SIERRA Data

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

26 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

- SNMMI Henry N. Wagner, Jr., Abstract of the Year award represents top selection out of more than 1,500 abstracts accepted for presentation

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM, 'Actinium'), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today announced that the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2023 Annual Meeting selected Abstract 685 titled "Individualized dosing for high-dose targeted radiation of hematopoietic cells with Iomab-B (I131-apamistamab) prior to HCT in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML): Safety and efficacy results from the pivotal phase 3 SIERRA trial" as the Abstract of the Year.

"It is a great honor for this SIERRA data abstract and this team of esteemed abstract authors to have received this award highlighting Iomab-B's potential for people with relapsed and refractory AML," said Sandesh Seth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Today's SNMMI honor represents the fourth oral presentation of the SIERRA trial data at prestigious medical conferences in 2023, including TCT, EBMT, and EHA. The extensive global recognition of the SIERRA results highlights Iomab-B's potential to transform outcomes for the significant number of people with relapsed or refractory AML by enabling increased access to bone marrow transplant via a targeted radiotherapeutic. We are committed to file our BLA submission with U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of this year in our endeavor to bring this new radiotherapeutic to people with great need."

"Elderly patients with active, relapsed/refractory AML have a very poor prognosis and currently have very limited treatment options. In routine clinical practice, these patients are not being considered for potentially curative bone marrow transplant," said Neeta Pandit-Taskar, MD, lead abstract author, attending physician, Molecular Imaging and Therapy Service, in the Department of Radiology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and professor at Weill Cornell Medical College, in New York, New York. "This pivotal study showed that a single personalized dose of Iomab-B enabled all patients who received the therapeutic dose to have access to potentially curative bone marrow transplant, compared to only 17 percent of patients who received conventional care. Iomab-B also demonstrated long-term survival benefit for patients who met the primary endpoint, and safety of the Iomab-B led regimen was excellent. In addition, the visibility and cross-functionality of nuclear medicine was clearly demonstrated, strengthening the collaborative effort between nuclear medicine, nursing, and transplant teams. This will add further growth and impetus to use of nuclear medicine in planning and administration of theranostic radioimmunotargeted therapy."

AML is one of the most lethal forms of leukemia in adults. The American Cancer Society estimates that 20,380 people will be diagnosed with AML and more than 11,300 will die from the disease in 2023. Patients with relapsed or refractory disease represent the largest segment of AML patients.

About Actinium

Actinium develops targeted radiotherapies to meaningfully improve survival for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Advanced pipeline candidates Iomab-B (pre-BLA), an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant, and Actimab-A (National Cancer Institute CRADA pivotal development path), a therapeutic, have demonstrated potential to extend survival outcomes for people with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Actinium plans to advance Iomab-B for other blood cancers and next generation conditioning candidate Iomab-ACT to improve cell and gene therapy outcomes. Actinium's technology platform is the basis for collaborations with Astellas Pharma for solid tumors, AVEO Oncology/LG Chem Life Sciences for HER3 solid tumors, and EpicentRx for its CD47 targeting agent, and several internal programs in solid tumors. Actinium holds more than 200 patents and patent applications.

