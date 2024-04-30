SNN Inc. Selects Sabio Holdings To Power Its Global Financial Media Networks' Streaming Apps, Plus Enable Exclusive Content, Informative Interviews and Consumer Audience Research

This streaming-app partnership reinforces SNN's vision in furthering its reach by aggregating, producing and showcasing their financial content to a wider audience

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a California-based ad-tech company that specializes in delivering highly targeted ads, insights and services in the fastest growing segment in advertising ad-supported streaming to top Fortune 100 brands, today announced a streaming app partnership with SNN Inc., a global multimedia financial news portal covering the Nano, Micro, and Small-Cap markets. Sabio will leverage its complete end-to-end tech stack to power the SNN media network's streaming apps.

This strategic partnership leverages SNN's deep relationships with the public and private Nano, Micro and Small-Cap financial community to bring forth exclusive content from leading financial experts to streaming consumers across mobile, smart TVs and desktop devices globally.

"As the number of consumers getting their news and information from ad-supported streaming apps continues to grow exponentially, we are excited to partner with SNN to help them bring exclusive financial content, informative interviews and research to consumers globally," said Joe Camacho, Sabio Holdings' Co-Founder.

Sabio's proprietary tech stack is an end-to-end solution engineered to reach, engage, and validate Connected TV (CTV) viewing audiences. It helps brand reach their customers through its robust demand-side platform and ad server that delivers 225 million ad impressions monthly by engaging with CTV viewers using Vidillion, its supply side platform of ad inventory, and validating that reach and engagement with its measurement platform App Science™.

"Streaming content is here to stay, and by working together with Sabio and their platform, we foresee greater engagement with our original content, as well as an opportunity to aggregate, produce and showcase to a wider audience more content not just from our coverage universe, but also the best finance and investing content our community has to offer," said Robert Kraft, SNN's CEO.

As part of the new partnership, Sabio's App Science division will leverage its proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms to measure and provide deeper audience insights. This includes utilizing its proprietary 55MM validated household graph, encompassing 280MM mobile devices and 110MM CTV households. This unique dataset positions Sabio and its App Science division to bridge gaps compared to conventional measurement providers.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQX: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing, ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate streaming audiences. Sabio Holdings' companies consist of Sabio – a demand-side platform (DSP) powered through our proprietary ad-serving technology; App Science™ – a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities; and Vidillion – an ad-supported streaming supply-side platform (SSP) that includes server-side ad-insertion (SSAI) technology. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com.

About SNN Inc.

SNN Incorporated is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal, covering the small-, micro- and nano-cap markets by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary, including proprietary interviews with C-suite executives, and events. SNN publishes the #1 Podcast for the Small-, Micro- and nano-cap community, the Planet MicroCap Podcast hosted by SNN CEO Robert Kraft; the quarterly Planet MicroCap Index (MCRI); Planet MicroCap Review Magazine, established in 2006; and the Planet Microcap Newsletter, published multiple days weekly. Annually, SNN hosts two investor conferences, in Las Vegas and Vancouver, including the Planet MicroCap Showcase, a three-day, in-person event for the microcap investing community, consisting of company presentations, 1x1 meetings, educational panels and keynotes. Click here for more information about the latest conference; follow Twitter X and YouTube for updates. To subscribe to the Planet MicroCap YouTube Channel and receive notifications of new CEO interviews, as well as the latest episodes of the Planet MicroCap podcast, visit https://www.youtube.com/@PlanetMicroCap.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contacts:

Joe Camacho, Co-founder of Sabio Holdings Inc.

[email protected]

Phone: 1.844.974.2662

Aideen McDermott, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Jiyan Cadiz, Public Relations

[email protected]

Robert Kraft, SNN CEO

[email protected]

Phone: 818-983-5500

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.