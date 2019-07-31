Snob World's Jet-Setting Travel & Luxury Lifestyle Couple, Cole & Kelsea Moscatel, Announce They Are Coming To YouTube

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power couple Cole Moscatel and his wife Kelsea Moscatel, creators of new luxury, lifestyle platform Snob World , are coming to YouTube!

Followers of the trendsetting website will now experience "Moscatel style" vacations and experiences from the comfort of their own home by watching full-on visual glimpses into the glamorous lives of these beautiful jet-setters.

"Our weekly videos will showcase a more personable side of our travels and everyday lives, and will be very different than what is offered through the Snob World blog writings," Cole Moscatel explains.

The influencers have been curating organic and genuine video content for numerous months, capturing their many luxurious global adventures for all to see, including exclusive behind the scenes of their photo shoots. Video topics will include travel diaries (romantic, work, and family), travel tips and recommendations, as well as fashion, beauty, skincare, and luxury living for men, women, and children.

"We are blessed to visit spectacular locations, most of which are filled with so much splendor and appeal, and we look forward to sharing our heaven with the world through visual media," Kelsea Moscatel says.

The Snob World YouTube channel is set to launch soon, so be sure to subscribe here !

Snob World and Cole & Kelsea are on Instagram:

Snob World — @snob_world

Cole Moscatel — @colemoscatel

Kelsea Moscatel — @iamthesnob

For more information on Snob World, or to interview Cole Moscatel and Kelsea Moscatel, please contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or email Eileen@ekcpr.com .

About:

Avid world travelers, Cole Moscatel and Kelsea Moscatel have partnered in the elite taste-making venture, Snob World.

Creating a difference by building an ingenious brand that enriches lives around the globe, Snob World is a luxurious store, travel and lifestyle blog, and a prime source for opulent living.

Snob World offers direct access inside Cole and Kelsea's high-end travels where they highlight the coolest and most lavish hotels & resorts, restaurants, fashion, family travel tips, and thrilling things to do; as well as tricks for traveling solo, as a couple, as a group, and with children.

SOURCE Snob World

Related Links

http://www.snobworld.com

