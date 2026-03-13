SnoFox Sciences Becomes FieldTech and Joins Certified Industrial Partners Network, Expanding Nationwide Support for Industrial Refrigeration Operators

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SnoFox Sciences today announced it is now operating as FieldTech Systems and has joined Certified Industrial Partners (CIP) as a partner company. The change reflects FieldTech's next stage of growth, moving from a standalone technology firm into a nationwide industrial refrigeration network built around real-world service and training.

FieldTech remains independently and privately owned. This transition marks a step away from private equity ownership and toward long-term alignment with operators, technicians, and facility leaders who work with refrigeration systems every day.

As a CIP partner, FieldTech now operates alongside more than 80 years of combined industrial refrigeration experience across trusted local service providers. Customers gain access not only to FieldTech's platform, but also to technicians, system upgrades, training, process safety management (PSM) support, and construction resources—available coast to coast through one accountable network.

"FieldTech earned its place in this network because it understands how plants actually run." said Joseph Guevel, COO of CIP. "Together, we're giving customers better tools, stronger support, and a clearer standard they can rely on without changing who they trust on the ground."

"We started as a small team building technology we believed in. What we heard from customers was clear: the insight mattered, but access and follow-through mattered just as much," said Benjamin Rubin, co-founder of SnoFox and FieldTech. Becoming FieldTech and joining CIP gives us the depth, reach, and staying power to support entire organizations, not just dashboards."

FieldTech serving a trusted copilot for industrial refrigeration systems, the platform helps teams understand how their systems are operating so they can reduce unplanned downtime, control energy use, and plan maintenance with confidence. By bringing operational data into a clear, accurate view of system health, FieldTech supports condition-based maintenance instead of guesswork or calendar-driven decisions.

FieldTech is not a replacement for people. It exists to back them up. By providing early warning, clear insight, and predictable signals, FieldTech helps technicians, facility leaders, and corporate teams make better decisions without adding complexity. The result is steadier operations, more reliable systems, and confidence in day-to-day decisions that keep facilities running safely and consistently.

Through CIP, FieldTech customers now have expanded access to technicians for system upgrades and maintenance nationwide, along with broader resources to support entire teams—training, compliance, PSM, and construction—under one shared standard.

About FieldTech

FieldTech acts as a trusted copilot for industrial refrigeration systems, helping teams understand how their systems are operating. By providing clear insight and early warning, FieldTech supports condition-based maintenance, reduces unplanned downtime, and helps organizations operate with greater confidence and predictability.

About Certified Industrial Partners (CIP)

Certified Industrial Partners (CIP) is the first nationwide industrial refrigeration network. We connect trusted local service teams to customers through one shared standard—backed by a network that shows up, communicates clearly, and fixes problems the right way. Local teams. National coverage. CIP accountable for the result.

