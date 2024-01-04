Snoop Dogg and Dr. Bombay Bring Ice Cream Collection to Albertsons Companies Grocery Stores Across the Country

This January, Free Ya Mind, Find Ya Flava at Your Local Albertsons Cos. Grocery Store with Dr. Bombay Ice Cream

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary hip-hop artist and visionary entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg, and Happi Co. are bringing Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to an Albertsons Cos. grocery store, including Safeway, Albertsons, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's and Vons, near you this January.

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is disrupting the freezer aisle one store at a time, and is now available at Albertsons Cos. grocery stores. Albertsons Cos. customers can currently enjoy six of Dr. Bombay Ice Cream's original flavors, including Bonus Track Brownie, Iced Out Orange Cream, Rollin' In the Dough, S'more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, and Tropical Sherbet Swizzle. A seventh flavor, Fo' Shizzle Almond Fudge, exclusive to Albertsons will hit shelves in February. Prices start at $5.99.

"What makes me excited about selling with new retailers is expanding access to our product," says Snoop Dogg, in celebration of this milestone for the brand. "Allowing my friends, family, and fans to be able to pick up some Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, a product I am so passionate about, anywhere they are, is what this is all about."

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream launched in July 2023 under parent company Bosslady Foods in a joint venture between Snoop Dogg and Happi Co. Committed to providing snacks that allow fans to relax, refresh, and discover, Bosslady Foods emulates Snoop Dogg's unmatched expertise in flavor curation. Together, Bosslady Foods and Happi Co. support Dr. Bombay Ice Cream by ensuring a delightful and unparalleled experience that exceeds expectations.

"Our company started in a college dorm room with a dream of giving consumers mass access to hard-to-find products." says Happi Co. CEO Sam Rockwell. "Dr. Bombay Ice Cream and our partnership with Albertsons is a step in realizing that dream. I speak on behalf of Snoop and the entire Bosslady team when I say how excited we are to be featured on Albertsons shelves as we continue to expand our brand across retail channels."

"At Albertsons Cos., we are always looking for innovative and exciting products to share with our customers. Snoop's line of fun and flavorful ice cream is sure to delight shoppers across the country," said Matthew Boyd, Vice President Merchandising for Albertsons Cos.

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is available in Albertsons banner stores including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Star Market and Carrs,

For more information about Dr. Bombay Ice Cream and to discover a complete list of Albertsons store locations, visit www.drbombaysnax.com or local.albertsons.com, and follow Dr. Bombay Ice Cream on social media at @drbombaysnax.

About Bosslady Foods: Born from the groundbreaking collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Happi Co, Bosslady Foods is the new visionary parent company behind Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. Committed to providing snacks that allow fans to enjoy the moment and unwind, Bosslady Foods embodies Snoop Dogg's unrivaled flavor curation.

About Happi Co.: Happi Co. is a consumer-packaged goods company revolutionizing the consumer experience. With the imminent launch of Dr Bombay, Happi Co. aims to streamline communications, enhance clarity as a house of brands, and provide authentic experiences and innovative products that amplify the modern lifestyle. With core values of partnership, transparency, and innovation, Happi Co. envisions becoming trailblazers in the CPG industry, setting new standards in product development. Media outlets and stakeholders are invited to learn more about Happi Co's mission, vision, and commitment to creating a vibrant lifestyle through its diverse portfolio of cutting-edge brands and products.

