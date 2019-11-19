Snoop Dogg And LucidSound Announce LS50X: Snoop Dogg Limited Edition Headset Available For Pre-Order Now

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidSound, the fastest growing gaming headset brand, announced today that 3,500 LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited-Edition headsets are now available for pre-order at lucidsound.com and gamestop.com. LucidSound announced a partnership with the legendary rapper and gamer earlier this year and have created a flawless headset that features LucidSound signature on-ear controls, 50mm speakers, 20 hour battery life, Snoop Dogg voice prompts and EQ mode, Bluetooth connectivity, a sleek chrome and white look with Snoop Dogg branding, and more.

Check out the LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition headset in action HERE: youtu.be/WYUvH9NshdA

Download the trailer and product shots for the LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition headset HERE: www.dropbox.com/sh/3e01d82c44ku369/AAAmWPBR9WikEbTOcAVOWUKSa?dl=0

"I have spent hours gaming with LucidSound headsets and have used nearly every other brand out there and I always come back to these cans, they are simply the best," said Snoop Dogg. "The LS50X is legit, I'd wear them anywhere. I can jump from a game to a call quick and look good doing it."

"It has been great working with Snoop Dogg on this project. His feedback has been invaluable in designing a true multi-media gaming headset for home and on the road," said Chris Von Huben, CEO of LucidSound. "The LS50X is our next generation audio platform which will launch with the Snoop Dogg version while the core LS50X will roll out in the near future."

The LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition is available now for pre-order at lucidsound.com and gamestop.com.

LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition Headset Features:

Signature Controls: The LS50X features the most intuitive volume and mute controls, which is fully integrated into the design aesthetic.

The features the most intuitive volume and mute controls, which is fully integrated into the design aesthetic. Seamless Device Switching : The LS50X can be used for Xbox One gaming and the headset can connect to any Bluetooth audio device simultaneously, with seamless switching between the two.

: The can be used for Xbox One gaming and the headset can connect to any Bluetooth audio device simultaneously, with seamless switching between the two. Snoop Dogg Voice Prompts: Receive setting prompts from Snoop Dogg himself as you set up and use your headset.

Receive setting prompts from Snoop Dogg himself as you set up and use your headset. Snoopadelic EQ Mode: Special music EQ mode tuned by Snoop Dogg himself.

Special music EQ mode tuned by Snoop Dogg himself. Limited Edition: Only 3,500 LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition headsets available for pre-order.

Only 3,500 headsets available for pre-order. Crystal-Clear Chat with Dual Mics : Dual microphone design offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile. Both mics support background noise and echo cancellation.

: Dual microphone design offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile. Both mics support background noise and echo cancellation. Designed for Comfort : Ultra-plush, easily replaceable oval ear cups include advanced memory foam and extra soft pleather for superior comfort during long play sessions.

: Ultra-plush, easily replaceable oval ear cups include advanced memory foam and extra soft pleather for superior comfort during long play sessions. Sound Quality : Custom-tuned 50mm speakers with state-of-the-art neodymium magnets provide deep bass and clear highs. Immerse yourself in the expertly crafted, signature LucidSound audio acoustics.

: Custom-tuned 50mm speakers with state-of-the-art neodymium magnets provide deep bass and clear highs. Immerse yourself in the expertly crafted, signature LucidSound audio acoustics. 20-Hour Battery Life: The built-in lightweight rechargeable LiPo battery delivers up to 20 hours of wireless operation.

The built-in lightweight rechargeable LiPo battery delivers up to 20 hours of wireless operation. Premium Materials and Build Quality: Designed to be comfortable for every head size. Durable components and solid metal touchpoints are made to last.

The LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition is available now for pre-order at the LucidSound and GameStop websites. There will be 3,500 headsets available at pre-order in the limited edition run. For more information on LucidSound visit www.lucidsound.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram , 'like' us on Facebook.

ABOUT LUCIDSOUND

LucidSound is committed to designing premium quality audio products for gamers. Every team member of LucidSound hails from a gaming audio background with a vision to deliver world-class audio to the interactive entertainment sector. Uncompromising in its insistence for audio excellence, LucidSound crafts audio products specifically for the needs of gamers and everyday life. Strikingly different in appearance from traditional gaming hardware, the LucidSound family of products unlocks the emotion and intensity of modern gaming audio, elevating the experience for gamers everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Danitra Alomia

Reverb Communications

danitra@reverbinc.com

(209) 586-1495 ext. 115

SOURCE LucidSound

Related Links

http://www.lucidsound.com

