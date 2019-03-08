Snoop Dogg and MERRY JANE Launch New Esports Tournament Series 'Gangsta Gaming League'

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snoop Dogg, in partnership with his global media platform, MERRY JANE, is excited to announce the launch of a new, LIVE esports competition series, Gangsta Gaming League presented by MERRY JANE and hosted by Snoop Dogg and comedian Dan Rue.

Snoop Dogg Announces Gangsta Gaming League. Watch LIVE on Thursday, March 14 at 5PM PST. MERRY JANE

The Gangsta Gaming League (GGL) consists of an 8-person bracket-style tournament featuring EA Sports hit game, MADDEN NFL 2019. The 'playas' are eight of Snoop's closest gaming friends competing to be crowned the Top Dogg of the GGL and win a share of the $11,000 pot. There will also be a bonus round giving the champ a chance to increase his winnings if he can beat the Boss Dogg.

The first in the series of live esports tournaments will be broadcasted live on multiple Snoop and MERRY JANE platforms, including Mixer , Twitch , YouTube , and Facebook on Thursday, March 14, 2019 starting at 5PM PT (8PM ET). Viewers across the world can watch the livestream, comment on the gameplay and interact with Snoop and all the players competing in the tournament, which will be held LIVE at Snoop's Compound in Los Angeles, California.

Featuring hilarious commentary from Snoop and Dan, beautiful women cheering on the players, and plenty of the sticky icky...the GGL will be the dankest live gaming tournament ever to go down on the Internet.

Fans can watch the live action on any of the following channels:

Visit merryjane.com and Snoop Dogg's channels for continued updates.

ABOUT MERRY JANE

MERRY JANE is an award-winning, global multi-media company at the intersection of cannabis culture and pop culture, covering everything from politics to product previews. MERRY JANE's dot-com and social channels reach millions with engaging editorial, original videos, and influential social content. MERRY JANE produces scripted and non-scripted television shows including the Emmy-nominated hit series "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," now in its third season on VH1. With successful franchises like the world's largest 420 festival, "The MERRY JANE 420 Wellness Retreat," now in its 6th year, MERRY JANE produces high-profile events and activations that shape the cannabis landscape. MERRY JANE also offers strategy and creative services for major brands aiming to connect with the coveted cannabis demographic.

Media Contact:

Jim Baudino

424-835-0537

210940@email4pr.com

SOURCE MERRY JANE

Related Links

https://merryjane.com

