Snoop Dogg Announces the Release of His First NFT Collection: "A Journey with the Dogg"

Any collector or fan can acquire, trade, and resell NFTs through the platform using a debit or credit card. Crypto.com/NFT also offers Crypto Pay allowing fans to use over 20 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even Dogecoin. A portion of the proceeds will support young, emerging artists in the crypto space as well as Snoop's Youth Football League.

Commenting on the launch Snoop Dogg said "I've seen the game change over the years from analog to digital and I'm always happier when the technology lets the fans get to connect with the artists. NFT's are an amazing innovation and it is an honor to do my first drop with Crypto.com/NFT."

The Crypto.com/nft platform is dedicated to delivering unique content from popular artists, musicians, athletes, and sports. Poised to be the world's largest and most user-friendly NFT platform, Crypto.com/NFT is committed to partnering with creators to develop the most compelling content for this new medium.

Joe Conyers III, EVP, Global Head of NFTs for Crypto.com said: "We're thrilled to have worked with Snoop Dogg on his first NFT drop. He's been a cultural icon and a trend setting artist throughout his career. His upcoming drop will be no different. I can't wait to see the reaction from Crypto.com's 10+ Million global user base."

ABOUT CRYPTO.COM

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world's largest crypto card program — the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Recently launched, Crypto.com NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, curated carefully from the worlds of art, design, entertainment, sports.

Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks.

Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 1,000+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com and https://crypto.com/nft .

ABOUT SNOOP DOGG

An Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations.

In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include, an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1's hit show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV's Mary + Jane, Executive Producer and Host of TNT's game show, Joker's Wild and Executive Producer of acclaimed Netflix's show, Coach Snoop.

