Snoop Dogg, Claude Brooks and October London Release Animated Kids Series, Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, on YouTube and YouTube Kids

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Snoop Dogg, Claude Brooks, the Emmy nominated producer and creator of the children franchise, Hip Hop Harry, and singer/songwriter, October London, announced the official release of the new animated kids series, Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, on YouTube and YouTube Kids. The original series features a colorful cast of dogs set in a vibrant world where the characters sing, dance and rap educational songs that teach social, emotional and cognitive skills for toddlers to 8yr old children in a positive and upbeat environment. Doggyland is released by Doggyland Media LLC. The series can be found on YouTube and YouTube Kids. In addition, there is an accompanying album, Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes on all streaming platforms. At launch, there are four Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes episodes available, with new episodes dropping every week on Tuesday. Check out the episodes here .

Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes brought together award winning singers, rappers and producers to create original songs and lyrics that focus on the positive social and emotional development geared towards toddlers to 8yr old children. The series will cover a wide range of topics, including letters, numbers, colors, animals, good habits, with a core message of acceptance, diversity and inclusion. The family friendly show encourages kids and parents to come together to learn new skills, as well as spread joy and love to one another.

The cast of vibrant characters is led by Bow Wizzle, voiced by Snoop Dogg, the main character who serves as the adult mentor to the rest of the cast; including Wags, voiced by October London, who is always cheering his friends on and a voice as smooth as Usher; Yap Yap, the high-spirited character who is known for her positive and cheery personality; Chow Wow, an empathic team player and Barks-A-Locks, the curious one of the group who is always discovering new adventures.

"As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it's always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children. We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it." said Snoop Dogg, Co-Creator, Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes. "I've always wanted to create a kid friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the Culture with everything from the music to the characters. When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, Hip Hop Harry, which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer."

Snoop Dogg has a long history of creating spaces that positively impact youth. In 2005, Snoop Dogg founded the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL), a 501c3 non-profit organization founded to provide the opportunity for inner-city children to participate in youth football and cheer. The SYFL serves children between the ages of five and thirteen, teaching them the values of teamwork, good sportsmanship, discipline, and self-respect, while also stressing the importance of academics. In 2018, Snoop launched Snoop's Special Stars, a division of SYFL that focuses on special needs children who want to participate in football and cheerleading. Since the start of the Snoop Youth Football League, thousands of kids have participated in the program and several of the kids have gone on to play in D1 colleges and NFL.

"Snoop and I are excited to make an animated children's show that's musically based and promotes social, emotional and cognitive learning in an innovative way that both kids and parents alike will be learning together," said Claude Brooks, Co-Creator, Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes. "I'm a father of a 7yr old daughter and one of the things we are most proud of is having age appropriate songs about "Being Different", "Not Being A Bully", "Good Manners" and one of my personal favorites, "Affirmations." These kinds of songs will hopefully lead to meaningful conversations and help everyone be the best they can be."

"Working with Snoop, you know our music has to be top notch and make all the kids and families get out of your seat and dance," said October London, singer and songwriter. "While the Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes show is created with kids as the priority, the whole family will want to watch it and bump it!"

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Industry Mogul and Entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and Icon. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands and food/beverage industries.

About Claude Brooks

Claude Brooks is the CEO of C To The B Productions. Claude Brooks started his career as an actor with notable success. He starred in a few series and has over 300 episodes as an actor under his belt. After creating, starring and producing "Claude's Crib" for Paramount, Paramount Network Television gave him a production deal, which thrived for eight years. In the children's arena, Claude Brooks created and produced The Discovery Kids' Emmy Nominated children's show, "Hip Hop Harry", for which new content is currently being produced for over 15 digital platforms, and has spawned a live touring show and successful merchandising program.

About October London

October London is a multi-genre singer/songwriter, producer and actor born and raised in South Bend, Indiana. In 2016, October London was introduced to Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles and they creatively hit it off. That monumental moment would lead to a two year US/Canada tour with Snoop and a two part debut album Titled "Colorblind: Hate and Happiness."

Contact:

