Snoop Dogg Launches Direct-to-Consumer Cannabis Lifestyle Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Snoop Dogg announced an expansion of his Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.) cannabis empire by launching the e-commerce site, SWED.com . This new direct-to-consumer marketplace builds off the successful openings of a S.W.E.D. dispensary in Los Angeles and a coffee shop in Amsterdam this summer, bringing his passion for cannabis to the digital space.

The online store will feature a curated selection of authentic Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records branded hemp-derived cannabis products, smoking accessories, premium tobacco cigars and wraps, as well as limited-edition lifestyle merchandise available to consumers nationwide. SWED.com will also serve as a directory for S.W.E.D.'s physical dispensaries, providing information for the Los Angeles and Amsterdam store, as well as other soon-to-be launched locations.

"The holidays are all about sharing, and this year, I'm sharing access to S.W.E.D. with the world," said Snoop Dogg. "Whether you're shopping in person or online, for yourself or someone on your list, you'll find the same high-quality products I enjoy every day no matter where you are."

SWED.com is designed to deliver a complete lifestyle experience with products hand-selected by Snoop himself. From Dogg Leaf natural tobacco leaf wraps to exclusive Death Row Records rolling trays and odor-proof backpacks, the site is a one-stop shop designed to offer a premium experience for collectors, connoisseurs, and everyday users alike. With a limited initial selection, the range of products will expand significantly in the coming weeks as more products are certified by the megastar, ensuring there's always something new to discover. With a focus on quality, exclusivity, and cultural richness, Snoop is committed to elevating the standard for online cannabis shopping.

The launch of SWED.com marks another milestone in Snoop Dogg's long-standing advocacy for cannabis and his dedication to making top-tier products accessible to everyone. As the cannabis industry continues to grow, Snoop's new venture underscores his leading role in the movement for cannabis normalization and consumer choice.

About S.W.E.D.

Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.) is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded by legendary artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, celebrating the intersection of cannabis and music. With retail shops in Los Angeles and Amsterdam, S.W.E.D. offers a curated selection of premium cannabis products, smoking accessories, and exclusive merchandise. The brand extends its reach globally through SWED.com , providing innovative smoking products and experiences for cannabis enthusiasts around the world.

